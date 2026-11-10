Football is becoming a hot weather sport — and that's dangerous

College football games are getting hotter as summer-like temperatures stretch into fall. With the season starting even earlier in 2027, Kansas and Missouri players, fans and marching bands could face greater risks of heat-related illness.

Dangerous temperatures have already disrupted football games across the Midwest, with athletes and spectators experiencing medical emergencies. Researchers and athletic trainers are calling for more precautions, including later kickoff times, to keep people safe. The Midwest Newsroom's Nicole Grundmeier reports on the challenges colleges face as they balance football schedules with growing concerns about extreme heat.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.