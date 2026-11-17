Some hunters aren't cooperating with the Missouri Department of Conservation after the state changed how it's trying to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, a deadly pathogen that has infected many of Missouri’s white-tailed deer. Plus: Ticks have been around for millions of years, but they're recently becoming more of a problem in the U.S.

In past years, all deer collected in counties where CWD had been detected had to be tested. But that didn’t stop CWD from spreading across the state, and now, a quarter of Missouri’s counties will test every year. KBIA’s Jayden Bates-Bland reported on how that’s impacting hunters and some Missouri businesses.

Ideal conditions for ticks have increasing as humans change the landscape and favor some animals over others. Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope looked into how environmental changes are expanding tick populations across the Midwest and Great Plains.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.