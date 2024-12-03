Missouri Republicans want to keep transgender issues in the spotlight next year

JEFFERSON CITY — Although a judge last week upheld a 2023 state law banning some gender-transition medical care for minors, Republican lawmakers signaled Monday they aren’t done pushing for laws affecting transgender Missourians.

On the first day to file legislation for the start of their annual session in January, GOP lawmakers filed at least five proposed changes in state law that could keep the controversial issue in the spotlight over the next five months.

Included in the early mix are bills that would set tougher parameters for people to change their gender designation on state-issued driver’s licenses, which became a flashpoint after a transgender woman in Ellisville sparked outrage for using a women’s locker room at a private gym.

Amid complaints about the process from conservative lawmakers, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration altered its policy for changing the gender marker on licenses, making the process harder by requiring a court order or proof of gender reassignment surgery.

Rep.-elect Brandon Phelps, R-Warrensburg, and Rep. Justin Sparks, R-Wildwood, introduced separate measures, both of which would modify the process for changing gender designations on state-issued identity documents.

Sparks, a member of a conservative faction in the House known as the Freedom Caucus, has launched a long-shot bid to become speaker of the chamber, arguing House Majority Leader Jon Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, isn’t conservative enough. Patterson, a Lee’s Summit physician, has been the House Republicans’ presumptive choice for speaker for the past year.

Phelps’ proposal would require an applicant seeking to change the gender on their state ID to provide medical documentation or a court order to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Along with the driver’s license proposal, Sparks has introduced legislation that would address the “biological definition of male and female.”

Rep.-elect Cathy Jo Loy, R-Carthage, filed a similar bill named the “Defining SEX Act.”

It defines a female as an individual who has a reproductive system that “produces, transports, and utilizes eggs for fertilization.” A male is an individual who “produces, transports, and uses sperm for fertilization.”

Loy also has taken a page out of the Washington, D.C., playbook, calling for a change to make bathrooms in the state Capitol for men or women only.

Loy’s proposal follows U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, who introduced a bill to ban transgender women from using facilities on federal property — like bathrooms and locker rooms — that don’t correspond with the sex assigned at birth.

“I will be offering that as an amendment to the rules in January when I am sworn in!” Loy posted on social media.

Rep. Hardy Billington, a Poplar Bluff Republican who is on Patterson’s leadership team, introduced House Bill 35, which modifies provisions relating to gender transition procedures.

The ongoing focus comes just a week after a southern Missouri judge upheld a ban on gender-transition surgeries for children and teenagers younger than 18, as well as hormones and puberty blockers for minors who had not started those treatments as of August 2023. The law expires in August 2027.

Most adults still are allowed to access gender-affirming health care under the Missouri law, but Medicaid won’t cover it.

Three parents from St. Louis County and their minor children who are transgender challenged the limits in a lawsuit filed last year.

They argued the minors had been prevented from obtaining medically necessary and evidence-based care and that the government had usurped parental judgment and decision-making authority.

Missouri is among at least 26 states that have adopted restrictions or bans on transgender care for minors.

Federal judges have struck down the bans in Arkansas and Florida as unconstitutional, though a federal appeals court has stayed the Florida ruling. A judge’s orders is in place temporarily blocking enforcement of the ban in Montana. New Hampshire restrictions are to take effect in January 2025.

Copyright 2024 KBIA