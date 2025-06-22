Kansas City congresspeople react U.S. strike on Iran: 'We strongly support President Trump'

Kansas City-area Republicans are expressing their support for President Trump, after the U.S. launched military strikes against Iran on Saturday.

Trump says three key nuclear sites in Iran were "completely and totally obliterated," after the U.S. joined Israel's offensive aimed at dismantling nuclear capabilities.

Kansas and Missouri Republicans were quick to express their support for the attack, which marks a major escalation of the war between Iran and Israel, and came despite years of promises made by Trump to keep the U.S. out of conflict in the Middle East.

Writing on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, U.S. Rep Mark Alford, a Republican from the Kansas City area, said he "strongly supports" the president's actions.

🚨 PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH REQUIRES STRENGTH 🇺🇸



We strongly support President Trump’s targeted strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.



The Ayatollah must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon and we will always stand with Israel. pic.twitter.com/8JKDIhdvPU — Rep. Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) June 22, 2025

Rep. Sam Graves, who represents the northern swath of Missouri, wrote on X Saturday that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Peace through strength. pic.twitter.com/o3Z2otW7Md — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) June 22, 2025

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt called Trump a "foreign policy realist."

"He doesn’t want another Forever War. He wants peace," Schmitt wrote on X.

President Trump is a foreign policy realist not an ideologue. He has taken limited military action to achieve a crucial objective that is in the core national interest of the United States: preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.



He doesn’t want another Forever War. He… — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 22, 2025

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran did not mention Trump in a post on X, instead praising the military for it's execution of the airstrike.

"I pray for the safety of all our troops in the region, and we must be vigilant in protecting against any Iranian threats to Americans around the globe."

Iran is an adversary of the U.S. and should not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Tonight our military executed its mission professionally and courageously. I pray for the safety of all our troops in the region, and we must be vigilant in protecting against any Iranian… — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 22, 2025

Sen. Roger Marshall also thanked the U.S. Air Force and signaled his support for Trump.

"We stand tall with President Trump who is protecting the world from a nuclear capable Iran," Marshall wrote on X.

Thank you to our brave American Air Force and their successful mission as no Americans were harmed.



We stand tall with President Trump who is protecting the world from a nuclear capable Iran. https://t.co/MLWc1FbPF9 — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 22, 2025

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II and Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids had not issued public statements as of Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.