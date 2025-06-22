© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City congresspeople react U.S. strike on Iran: 'We strongly support President Trump'

KCUR | By Lisa Rodriguez
Published June 22, 2025 at 9:39 AM CDT
Former President Donald Trump speaks on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Former President Donald Trump speaks on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Kansas and Missouri Republicans were quick to express their support for the attack, which came despite years of promises made by Trump to keep the U.S. out of conflict in the Middle East.

Kansas City-area Republicans are expressing their support for President Trump, after the U.S. launched military strikes against Iran on Saturday.

Trump says three key nuclear sites in Iran were "completely and totally obliterated," after the U.S. joined Israel's offensive aimed at dismantling nuclear capabilities.

Kansas and Missouri Republicans were quick to express their support for the attack, which marks a major escalation of the war between Iran and Israel, and came despite years of promises made by Trump to keep the U.S. out of conflict in the Middle East.

Writing on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, U.S. Rep Mark Alford, a Republican from the Kansas City area, said he "strongly supports" the president's actions.

Rep. Sam Graves, who represents the northern swath of Missouri, wrote on X Saturday that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt called Trump a "foreign policy realist."

"He doesn’t want another Forever War. He wants peace," Schmitt wrote on X.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran did not mention Trump in a post on X, instead praising the military for it's execution of the airstrike.

"I pray for the safety of all our troops in the region, and we must be vigilant in protecting against any Iranian threats to Americans around the globe."

Sen. Roger Marshall also thanked the U.S. Air Force and signaled his support for Trump.

"We stand tall with President Trump who is protecting the world from a nuclear capable Iran," Marshall wrote on X.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II and Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids had not issued public statements as of Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Lisa Rodriguez
Kansas City needs journalists who show up not just on people’s worst days, but on their best ones — and the boring ones in between. I build relationships across the metro, so our newsroom can bring you critical information when times are tough, and seek out moments of joy to celebrate. Email me at lisa@kcur.org.
