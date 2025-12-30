Kansas U.S. Senate election: What to know about the candidates running in November

Kansas U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican, is running for his second term. He will face Pastor Adam Hamilton, a Democrat.

Unlike the Kansas governor's office, which regularly switches between Republican and Democratic hands, a Democrat has not represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate since 1939 .

Hamilton hopes to change that after he won the August Democratic primary.

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Roger Marshall , Republican

Official photo / www.marshall.senate.gov Roger Marshall, incumbent Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Kansas.

Political experience: Marshall, in Great Bend, assumed office as Kansas’ junior senator in 2021.

Previously, he served two terms as the U.S. Representative for the state’s “Big First” rural district encompassing much of western and central Kansas.

What else? Marshall is a former OB-GYN. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve for seven years.

Platform: The former physician’s record on healthcare and as a doctor has been a focus on the campaign trail. He has taken strong stances on COVID-19 policies and healthcare subsidies. He recommended people take hydroxychloroquine and came out against mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic .

He supported extending Affordable Care Act subsidies for one year, instead of extending enhanced premium tax credits for three years, as Democrats had demanded during the government shutdown. Marshall proposed the extension and then replacing them with health savings accounts. Congress did not end up extending the subsidies at all.

He’s also been a proponent of the Make America Healthy Again movement. Marshall authored a law this year that rolled back restrictions on 2% and whole milk in schools.

Marshall has come under fire from critics after his record of suing patients that were behind on their bills came to light in a New York Times report . Marshall’s staff told the Times that this was normal business practice.

At the Kansas State Fair debate, he called the report “just noise.”

The incumbent Marshall left a town hall meeting abruptly last year after Trump critics aired their frustrations and shouted him down. This has led to a Kansas campaign tour without scheduled public town halls. Since then he’s not participated in public town halls due to concerns about staff safety. He said town halls were “non-productive and dangerous.”

Marshall has called his opponent Adam Hamilton too woke and too weak for Kansas.

On his website, Marshall touts agriculture, rural healthcare and border security as three issues he worked on legislation for during his time in office and that he plans to focus on if he wins.

Hamilton has continued attacks on Marshall’s actual residence. Marshall maintains a ranch in Great Bend, but he also owns a Sarasota, Florida, home. Marshall says this home is too damaged to live in from a hurricane. A recent Kansas Reflector report shows that Marshall’s family owns more valuable assets in Florida than in Kansas.

Marshall has hitched his wagon to Trump’s agenda, which includes a tariff policy that he argues is bringing back manufacturing jobs. A claim the White House website has made , but has been disputed .

While talking about the War in Iran the incumbent also told CNN in March that “freedom isn’t free,” describing the increased cost in fuel prices. The cost of diesel in Kansas hit record highs.

Adam Hamilton , Democrat

Courtesy of Hamilton for Kansas Adam Hamilton, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Kansas.

Political experience: Hamilton has never held political office, but he has given two separate $500 donations to two centrist Democratic candidates campaigns, Sharice Davids and Barbara Bollier.

His campaign calls him an "independent-minded Democrat." Hamilton also served on President Obama's Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

What else? He is the leader of the largest church congregation in the state.

There were questions on whether Hamilton would run as an independent, but he ultimately decided to run as a Democrat.

Platform: His campaign is predicated on listening to constituents, affordability and his faith.

During his primary victory speech, Hamilton criticized Marshall for not fighting for Kansans. He’s also been on the attack after the New York Times story broke about Marshall suing his patients .

Hamilton’s focus on affordability is clear on his website, which in bold print includes : Adam’s Affordability Agenda . He’s said this focus on affordability is because of conversations he’s had with Kansas farmers and ranchers.

During the Kansas State Fair debate, Hamilton attacked Marshall’s support of many Trump policies including the War in Iran and tariffs which he said raises prices.

After being called too woke and too weak for Kansas by incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall, during the debate, Hamilton told Marshall that he would have called Jesus woke if he was alive today.

Hamilton is running as a moderate during the campaign. He called former President Joe Biden and Trump’s immigration policies disastrous. The pastor also came out in favor of Democrats pushing through a new farm bill .

Hamilton also told CNN that if he’s elected he would not be in favor of current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer returning as the leader of senate Democrats.

Marshall told Kansas State Fair debate attendees that Hamilton is not truly an independent, but instead he “does not stand for anything” and that the Democratic candidate “tries to be all things to all people.”

The Leawood pastor has faced criticism for how he handled an abuse scandal two decades ago at his church’s camp. Hamilton relied on an internal investigation and after identifying the person involved reported it. He told the Kansas Reflector that he would handle the situation differently now.

Marshall criticized Hamilton for owning property outside of the state. Hamilton says he lives in a Stillwell, Kansas, house. He owns three other houses. Two homes his daughters live in and a lakefront vacation property in the Missouri Ozarks.

David C Graham, Libertarian

Political experience: Graham, from Overland Park, has run for office in the past. He was the Libertarian Party's 2022 candidate for Senate, taking on Sen. Jerry Moran.

What else? Graham does not appear to have an active campaign website or social media accounts. He did not respond to a request for campaign materials.

Platform: The Libertarian Party of Kansas lists its priorities on the party's website. "The Libertarian Party of Kansas is resolutely pro-individual and pro-community, holding that all decisions are best when made at the most local possible level. Our principles naturally lead to advancement of maximized individual liberties and local control, while limiting government expansion."

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