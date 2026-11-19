Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ team filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission this week for the “Lucas for Missouri” exploratory committee, allowing Lucas to fundraise for a potential gubernatorial run without outwardly declaring his candidacy.

“My family and I look forward to listening and learning more from Missourians in every corner of the state as we decide how we can best help our state and our country succeed,” Lucas said in a statement.

The exploratory committee comes after Lucas has publicly pondered a run for statewide office in 2028, after his term-limited time as mayor comes to an end in 2027.

The race for governor and for U.S. Senate seem to be top of mind for Lucas. After Democrats made major widespread gains across the country earlier this month, Lucas said the new electorate “gives Democrats a great opportunity to remind America of what good governance is.”

“I’ll absolutely evaluate where my voice can be best in making sure that we take over,” Lucas told KCUR’s Up To Date last week.

If he decides to run and wins the Democratic primary, Lucas’ likely opponent for the governor’s office would be incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Kansas City is seen as a blue dot in red Missouri. The city and the state have a working relationship , but their policies tend to go in opposite directions.

Kehoe ran for governor with President Donald Trump’s endorsement in 2024. He signed a Trump-backed gerrymandered congressional map that favored Republicans into law, though voters rejected that map on Nov. 3.

Lucas said he wants to make sure that “we have elected officials that are responsive to us, not Donald Trump and not Washington's special interests.”