How Gov. Mike Kehoe plans to get Missouri 'on the right track'

In his State of the State address last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe laid out a road map for his administration.

Increasing public safety took a main focus. Adopting state control of the St. Louis Police Department (a system that is already in place in Kansas City), bolstering funding for police departments, and increasing officer recruitment and retention are among the governor's biggest priorities.

He told KCUR's Up To Date that he sees it as a way to bring business to the state.

"When we say a community is safe and we have — law enforcement and others — have their arms wrapped around the crime issue, businesses will then invest," he said. "And when we see that deployment of capital, we see those job creations happening from businesses wanting to put hard working Missourians back to work. That's when we'll know we're on the right track."

Kehoe also discussed his plan to eliminate the income tax and the future of the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri. Listen to Kehoe's full conversation with KCUR's Steve Kraske above.

