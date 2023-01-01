Rachel Anders grew up in the WDAF-TV newsroom, and after 15 years as a filmmaker, is finally getting into the family business. She is still sorry for breaking that teleprompter when she was five.

In 2008, Rachel worked as an intern and production assistant at "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," before finishing her film degree at The University of Kansas. Later, she made short films for Free People in Philly, and spent several years as a marketing director in the secondhand world of thrift stores and estate sales.

In her spare time, Rachel likes tinkering with electronics, hunting for vintage treasures, and hanging out with the coolest nieces in the world, Clara and Charlotte. Her co-pilot, The Bean, is chaos in cat form, and likes to listen to KCUR when Rachel is on air.