Reserved parking at the Arts District Garage

To pre-reserve parking at the Arts District Garage, follow these steps:

START by clicking here to access the LAZ Parking site.



Click the first drop-down menu, "Select your event," and choose, "FIFA Fan Fest - June 12 ($10 base + $1 fees) 06/12/26 12:00 AM" Then, click the second drop-down menu, "Select a location" Choose "Arts District (from $30)" and select "Continue"

You will need to provide all of the following details:



Your license plate number

The state in which your car is licensed

First and last name

Email address

Mobile number

Credit card details, including billing address

Reserved parking is only on a first-come, first-served basis, and KCUR is not responsible for any fees or incidentals. Discounted and valet parking is not available from KCUR at any other lot than at Loews. For help and FAQs with the LAZ parking site, please click here.