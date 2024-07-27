Kansas City's disc golf scene is among the best in the country. Here's how to get started

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure! newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Looking for a summer game that’ll have you hiking, testing your aim, and enjoying just about every terrain type in the region? Then disc golf may be for you.

AKA “frolf” to some, this sort-of-hybrid sport (frisbee and golf) has gone from an underground, DIY passion pursuit to a game enjoyed by millions worldwide, and the fervor has not skipped Kansas City.

Our metro boasts dozens of courses of all sizes and terrains, top-tier stores catering to amateurs and experts alike, clubs and leagues that allow players to compete and mingle, courses and workshops, etc.

Frolf-curious but rules clueless? Here are the basics

Frisbee golf, disc golf, frolf — whatever you call it, it’s a fun and pretty accessible sport that doesn’t even require an official course. Grab a frisbee and go to an area that has objects you can use as targets, and you’re on your way.

In fact, the earliest versions of the game involved a regular frisbee, trash cans, trees, poles, fire hydrants — anything that could serve as a stationary target.

For those wanting a more “official” iteration, though, disc golf is played with specially designed flying discs, and the game follows an official set of rules similar to those of golf.

The objective of disc golf is to complete a course, typically consisting of nine or 18 holes, in the fewest number of throws. Each hole has a starting point (tee) and a target (basket or pole hole).

But that’s just the beginning, and the Professional Disc Golf Association has a great two-minute rules video for you:

If you really want to play disc golf and be able to enjoy yourself on a full-size, regulation course, you’ll need at least a few discs. And you might even need a bag in which to carry them, plus snacks, sunscreen, etc.

As in golf, disc golf players use different types of discs for various shots. Common disc types include drivers for long-distance throws, mid-range discs for intermediate throws and putters for short throws where accuracy is key.



Ready to gear up? Check these local retailers

Local retailers not only stock disc golf equipment, but organize events and connect the community of disc golfers.

If you just want to snag a few discs and try a course, local big box stores — Academy, Dicks, Scheels, etc. — do usually stock enough gear to get you started.

But seeing as disc golf is supported by a strong player community, your best choice is to shop at a local retailer. In addition to gear and accessories, you’re also sure to get the inside scoop on courses in your part of the metro, leads on gatherings and events, and equipment recommendations from pros. Here are a few to try out.

Dynamic Discs

Headquartered in Emporia, Kansas, but posting up two locations in the Kansas City metro, it's hard to top Dynamic Discs. The company's got a robust online presence with a blog and a comprehensive Disc Golf Beginners Guide covering the types of discs, how to kit out a disc golf bag, tips on throwing technique and more. They also make and sell their own discs and gear.

Dynamic Discs also hosts its own annual tournament: the Dynamic Discs Open, a PDGA-recognized event.

For a tournament-style event that is open to players of all levels (and which happens around the globe, too), Dynamic Discs also facilitates the Trilogy Challenge with Latitude 64° and Westside Discs. Participants are challenged to play this one-round event with three event-exclusive discs. The challenge hinges on the hard work of course organizers all over the world, and presently there are 205 events scheduled this year in 51 states or provinces and 18 countries.

Additionally, Dynamic Discs is the home to Veterans for Vets and the course-building grant program Pitch for Pins. And, they've got locations in Kansas and Missouri.



Kansas: 2866 W. 47th St., Kansas City, KS 66103

Missouri: 4254 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64116

Hours: Both locations are open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12-4 p.m.

Maverick Disc Golf

Maverick Disc Golf in Olathe boasts an inventory of 7,500 discs, plus all the other gear you’d need to get out and play. You can also shop at their online retail site.

Maverick began in 2015 as a disc golf tournament promoter, with a focus on PDGA events within 100 miles of Lawrence. They opened their physical store in Olathe in February 2022.

On his site, owner Rob Martin notes he got into the sport early, back in 1987. Originally from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Martin’s “first home course” was at Tourist Park, one of the “top 10 oldest courses still in the ground.”



Location: 623 N. Central St., Ste. C, Olathe, KS 66061

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and Sundays 12 to 4 p.m.

Skyline and Truly Unique

The Belton area can claim not just one but two disc golf retailers: Skyline Disc Golf and Truly Unique Disc Golf.

Like many, Skyline sells discs, gear, and apparel, but they differentiate themselves by hosting disc golf course popups on Saturdays. Check out their social media accounts for info on these events.



Location: 412 Remington Plaza Court, Raymore, MO 64083

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, popup locations TBD on Saturdays, closed Sundays.

Truly Unique also sells discs and gear, but they have leaned into events and sponsor several PDGA-sanctioned ones. Their events page is up to date and lists several through the end of the year. Truly Unique also sponsors a roster of amateur disc golfers across the country: Team Truly Unique.



Location: 103 S. Scott Ave., Belton, MO 64012

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturday. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Tuesdays.

Top disc golf courses around Kansas City

Our metro's diversity of terrain is reflected in our available courses, including urban, wooded, open fields and prairie, near and incorporating water, and other natural elements.

When it comes to disc golf courses, Kansas City almost suffers an embarrassment of riches. An unofficial count via disc golf resource app/site UDisc.com puts the total over 50 (far more than we can list here!).

Our metro’s diversity of terrain is reflected in our available courses, including urban, wooded, open fields and prairie, near and incorporating water, rocky and sandy, etc.

UDisc, by the way, is excellent for not just finding places to play, but also keeping you up to date on local disc golf tournaments and events, logging your scores, helping you learn about the game and more. It’s surprisingly robust.

New Kansas City Disc Golf (KCDG) president Pete Cashen notes that our metro has “always been a destination for disc golfers since the early days,” thanks to its robust community of players.

KCDG was known as the Kansas City Flying Disc Club and was run as a club from 1988 to 2019, before becoming a nonprofit.

Cashen and KCDG partner with area parks departments to help organize course work days and assist with league play. They also send volunteers to different events when help is requested. And the nonprofit asks pro disc golfers to give lessons and share tips before events.

“Our metro area has disc golf courses from every style imaginable — from 18 hole championship courses to two-to-three disc courses on one property to the local park with nine holes,” Cashen notes.

“Rosedale Park in KCK is the busiest,” he notes.“Bad Rock Creek in Liberty is our current championship course, where we have our biggest tournament each year.”

Cashen also calls out Johnson County as a whole, noting it “has several great courses,” including “a new Art 9 that is really cool with art sculptures at each of the tee pads.”

Lastly, Cashen notes a big first: “We have a new course at City Park in KCK which has the first bilingual signs in the country.”

If you still need some guidance or want to build some community as you learn this sport, Cashen says KCDG is always looking for new members.