How to watch Kansas City Current and Sporting KC games in 2025

Sporting Kansas City is traveling to take on Austin FC on Saturday night to start its regular season. But Kansas City has already hosted a game against another Major League Soccer team this year: Inter Miami, led by international phenom Lionel Messi, beat Sporting on Wednesday night, despite the decidedly un-Miami-like temperatures, in a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament game.

And in a few weeks, Kansas City Current will start the National Women’s Soccer League season.

But if you don’t tune to the right channel for the right game, or subscribe to the correct streaming service (and there are many), you might miss out on some championship-level soccer.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City games

Sporting hosts 17 games total at its home stadium, Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Its first home game is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Tickets to home games are available on Sporting KC’s website .

All this season’s MLS games will air on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV+. The Season Pass costs $14.99 per month ($99 per season) without Apple TV+, or $12.99 per month ($79 for the season) for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Four games this year will also air on Fox platforms:



Minnesota United, March 15, 7:00 p.m.: Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes

Portland Timbers: April 13, 1 p.m.: Fox and Fox Deportes

St. Louis CITY, May 14, 7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes

Seattle Sounders, Aug. 24, 8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes

Madeline Fox / KCUR 89.3 Kansas City Current players Temwa Chawinga (left, in red) and Claire Hutton (right, in red) run down the field at CPKC Stadium on July 7, 2024, chased by a referee and players from the Orlando Pride.

How to watch Kansas City Current games

The Kansas City Current will once again host 13 regular-season home games at CPKC Stadium , next to Berkley Riverfront Park. The Riverfront Streetcar Extension that will offer easy access from homes and businesses along Main Street is still another year out , so fans who want to avoid high parking costs will still need to take advantage of Current-run shuttles from the River Market.

Tickets to home games are available on the team’s website now.

In 2023, the National Women’s Soccer League negotiated a $60 million TV rights deal that streams some games for free and spreads others across an array of networks. It opens the potential for exposing the league to a broader audience, but also makes it a little confusing to find where any given game will stream.

Most Current games this season are on ION. The rest are split between Paramount+, ESPN, CBS Sports — including its “Golazo” network — Amazon Prime, and the free NWSL+ network . The Bridge, 90.9 FM in Kansas City, also provides live radio coverage of Current matches.

Portland Thorns, March 15, 11:45 a.m.: ABC and ESPN+

Washington Spirit, March 22, 6:30 p.m.: ION

Utah Royals FC, March 29, 6:30 p.m.: ION

San Diego Wave, April 12, 9:00 p.m.: ION

Houston Dash, April 19, 6:30 p.m.: ION

North Carolina Courage, April 26, 6:00 p.m.: NWSL+

Seattle Reign, May 2, 9:30 p.m.: NWSL+, Paramount+ and Golazo

Bay FC, May 11, 12:00 p.m.: ESPN and ESPN+

Orlando Pride, May 16, 7:00 p.m.: Prime Video

Chicago Stars, May 24, 6:30 p.m.: ION

NY/NJ Gotham FC, June 7, 12:00 p.m.: CBS and Paramount +

Racing Louisville, June 14, 6:30 p.m.: ION

Angel City, June 20, 7:00 p.m.: Prime Video

Racing Louisville, Aug. 1, 7:00 p.m.: NWSL+

Utah Royals, Aug. 8, 9:00 p.m.: Prime Video

Orlando Pride, Aug. 16, 3:00 p.m.: CBS and Paramount+

Portland Thorns, Aug. 23, 9:00 p.m.: ION

North Carolina Courage, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m.: ION

Bay FC, Sept. 6, 9:00 p.m.: ION

Washington Spirit, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m.: ION

Seattle Reign, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.: ION

Chicago Stars, Sept. 26, 7:00 p.m.: Prime Video

Angel City, Oct. 6, 9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network

NY/NJ Gotham FC, Oct. 11, 4:00 p.m.: ION

Houston Dash, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m.: ION

San Diego Wave, Nov. 1, time and where to watch TBA

The CBS games will air on Kansas City’s local CBS station, KCTV5.