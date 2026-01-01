Volunteer and Events Coordinator, KCUR and Classical KC

KCUR 89.3

KCUR 89.3 and 91.9 Classical KC is seeking an outgoing, creative connector to cultivate, engage, recruit, and train a diverse group of community volunteers, supporters, and influencers to support our work.

This person will also support fundraising, membership, content, community engagement and staff events. They will also work directly with the Manager of Live Events on internal and external committees for initiatives such as Generation Listen and RadioActive.

UMKC and KCUR are currently exploring a separation whereby KCUR would become an independent community owned non-profit organization. It is anticipated that this will occur in the next 18 months. This position and role will move to the new organization, should this transition of ownership occur.

Apply here through the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Job description

This position works closely and collaboratively across the organization to recruit and train volunteers to support KCUR/Classical KC external work including fundraising events, content and community engagement activities, membership drives, and special projects.

This person must have the ability to remain calm and friendly during the demands of live events, and to work on diverse projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment. They must also show a demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with various personalities; and enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment.

This is a full-time, benefit eligible staff position. This position may require a varied schedule, including occasional evening and weekend hours to support organizational needs and special events.

Key responsibilities:

Collaborate with the Manager of Live Events and other key staff to establish volunteer program goals and measure progress to ensure a well-rounded program that supports overall organization goals.

Apply consistent standards, processes and best practices to all volunteer activities and proactively partner with staff to regularly assess volunteer roles and needs across the organization.

Engage, cultivate, recruit, train, coordinate and steward KCUR and Classical KC event volunteers.

Collaborate with key staff to coordinate volunteer communications, records, and data management activities for volunteers.

Provide volunteer coordination and logistical support for events.

Develop and steward relationships with community partners, volunteers, and vendors.

Support Gen Listen and RadioActive committees, as well as other volunteer-led initiatives and programs.

Participate in assigned fundraising, audience engagement, and outreach activities, both on-air and off-air.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree and at least 1 year of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

Two years of work experience in a non-profit environment, preferably including volunteer coordination, event coordination, and administrative support.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Demonstrated interest in public media.

Demonstrated ability to relate to and work with a diverse group of people.

Experience with live event production.

Anticipated hiring range

The anticipated hiring range for this position has been established as up to $22.86 per hourly.

Salary is determined by a variety of factors, including but not limited to, the individual’s particular combination of education, skills, and experience, as well as organizational requirements.

Your total compensation goes beyond the number on your paycheck. The University of Missouri provides generous leave, health plans, and retirement contributions that add to your bottom line.

Grade: 09

University Title: SENIOR ADVANCEMENT ASSOCIATE

To review the University of Missouri’s Staff Compensation Structure you can view the Job Code detail page. Internal applicants can determine their university title by accessing the Talent Profile tile in myHR.

Application deadline

Job posting will remain open until filled. For best consideration apply by October 28, 2026.

Sponsorship information

Employment visa sponsorship is not available for this position.

Benefit eligibility

This position is eligible for University benefits. As part of your total compensation, the University offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans, retirement, paid time off, short- and long-term disability, paid parental leave, paid caregiver leave, and educational fee discounts for all four UM System campuses.

For additional information on University benefits, please visit the Faculty & Staff Benefits website.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of Missouri is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To request ADA accommodations, please call the Office of Equity & Title IX at 816-235-6910.

