Ways to support RadioActive

$5,000 TRANSMITTER SPONSOR

Benefits include:



One reserved table of 10 at RadioActive

Two tickets to Patron Party

* 50 Standard on-air messages

Corporate logo or listing on printed/digital event materials

Corporate logo/name on event signage and looping screen display

Listing in KCUR’s Year in Review

STUDIO SPONSOR ($3,500)

Benefits include:



One reserved table of 10 at RadioActive

Two tickets to Patron Party

* 35 Standard on-air messages

Corporate logo or listing on printed/digital event materials

Corporate logo/name on event signage and looping screen display

Listing in KCUR’s Year in Review

* NEW FOR 2024: BENEFACTOR BONUS

Bring more people to KCUR's table

Consider adding the Benefactor Bonus to your sponsorship this year. Your investment of $1,500 in addition to your chosen support level will enable KCUR to fill a 10-person table with first-time attendees.

This added gift is completely tax-deductible. Help us fill the ballroom with future public radio champions!

* On-Air Messages: 15-second messages will be read live on-air by KCUR announcers. Premium messages are written by the sponsor, finalized by KCUR and approved by sponsor. Standard acknowledgment messaging is written by KCUR and customized to each sponsor. Sponsor messages must be used by 12/31/2024.