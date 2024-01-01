Ways to support RadioActive
Support of RadioActive provides direct benefit to the journalism of KCUR -- your dependable and trusted source for news and entertainment in the Kansas City metropolitan area. We bring the world to Kansas City and take Kansas City to the world. RadioActive supporters contribute to the future of KCUR and its positive impact on the region.
PRESENTING SPONSOR ($25,000)
Benefits include:
- Sponsor name included in all printed references to RadioActive (non-exclusive)
- Two reserved tables of 10 at RadioActive
- Presenting sponsor of the Patron Party
- Six tickets to the exclusive Patron Party
- Up to two KCUR personalities assigned to your tables
- Live acknowledgement at Patron Party and from RadioActive stage
- * 125 Premium on-air messages
- Corporate logo or listing on printed/digital event materials
- Corporate logo/name on event signage and looping screen display
- Listing in KCUR's Year in Review
SIGNAL SPONSOR ($15,000)
Benefits include:
- Choice of presenting Adventures with added recognition at the Patron Party
- Six tickets to Patron Party
- Two reserved tables of 10 at RadioActive
- Up to two KCUR personalities assigned to your tables
- Live acknowledgement at patron event and from RadioActive stage
- * 100 Premium on-air messages
- Corporate logo or listing on printed/digital event materials
- Corporate logo/name on event signage and looping screen display
- Listing in KCUR’s Year in Review
AIRWAVES SPONSOR ($10,000)
Benefits include:
- One reserved table of 10 at RadioActive
- Four tickets to the Patron Party
- * 75 Standard on-air messages
- Corporate logo or listing on printed/digital event materials
- Corporate logo/name on event signage and looping screen display
- Listing in KCUR’s Year in Review
$5,000 TRANSMITTER SPONSOR
Benefits include:
- One reserved table of 10 at RadioActive
- Two tickets to Patron Party
- * 50 Standard on-air messages
- Corporate logo or listing on printed/digital event materials
- Corporate logo/name on event signage and looping screen display
- Listing in KCUR’s Year in Review
STUDIO SPONSOR ($3,500)
Benefits include:
- One reserved table of 10 at RadioActive
- Two tickets to Patron Party
- * 35 Standard on-air messages
- Corporate logo or listing on printed/digital event materials
- Corporate logo/name on event signage and looping screen display
- Listing in KCUR’s Year in Review
* NEW FOR 2024: BENEFACTOR BONUS
Bring more people to KCUR's table
Consider adding the Benefactor Bonus to your sponsorship this year. Your investment of $1,500 in addition to your chosen support level will enable KCUR to fill a 10-person table with first-time attendees.
This added gift is completely tax-deductible. Help us fill the ballroom with future public radio champions!
* On-Air Messages: 15-second messages will be read live on-air by KCUR announcers. Premium messages are written by the sponsor, finalized by KCUR and approved by sponsor. Standard acknowledgment messaging is written by KCUR and customized to each sponsor. Sponsor messages must be used by 12/31/2024.
BECOME A PATRON ($1,500)
Benefits include:
- Two tickets to the Patron Party
- Two tickets to the RadioActive event
- Listing in event materials
- Inclusion in KCUR's Year in Review
HOST OR ORGANIZE A TABLE AT RADIOACTIVE
Table Hosts play a key role in RadioActive by bringing hundreds of guests to the event, creating a public radio party. Your help contributes to KCUR's future and positive influence on the region as a trusted news source.
Benefits include:
- Table for 10 at the RadioActive event
- Online listing on KCUR's RadioActive page
- Listing in event program
Questions? Contact Clarate Heckler at checkler@kcur.org or 816-235-2862.