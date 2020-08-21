Disruption, Then Disease | Free COVID-19 Testing | Affirmation Billboards

Segment 1, beginning at 3:42: The current pandemic is not the first time vulnerable people have been hit hardest by an uncontrolled disease.

Pandemics have been killing the country's most vulnerable populations since European explorers first set foot in North America. A historian explained the conditions that allow diseases to repeatedly decimate indigenous peoples and people of color.

Tai Edwards, associate professor of history and director of the Kansas Studies Institute at Johnson County Community College

Segment 2, beginning at 33:07: The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department offers free COVID-19 tests every week.

You can get a free coronavirus test in Kansas City, but health officials ask that you do a self-assessment to determine whether you need it and how long to wait after possible exposure to request testing.

Frank Thompson, deputy director of the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department

Segment 3, beginning at 44:07: In finding a way to uplift others, one Kansas City artist is healing herself.

Nicole Leth's father died from suicide when she was only 17. Since then her life goal, she writes, "has been to give people a space to heal from the inside out." Leth started an affirmation project with a single billboard on a Kansas City highway, that eventually included more than 600 across the world.

Nicole Leth, writer and artist

To schedule a COVID-19 test with the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department call 311 by 5 p.m. the day before you need to be tested. If your mobile service won't connect to 311, call 816-513-1313. Visit the health department's website for more information.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.