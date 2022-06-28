Live results: NE-01 special election

More than a month after Nebraskans first went to the polls for the 2022 Midterm elections, voters residing in the First Congressional District will decide who will fill a seat in the House of Representatives that has been vacant since March.

Voters will choose between two state senators: Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood. Pansing Brooks represents portions of Lincoln, and Flood represents the Norfolk area. While the Nebraska Legislature is officially nonpartisan, Brooks is running as a Democrat and Flood is running as a Republican.

The special election was triggered when former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned after he was charged for lying to a law enforcement official during a 2016 campaign finance investigation. After being found guilty this spring, Fortenberry was sentenced in a Los Angeles court Tuesday to 2 years of probation and a $25,000 fine.

In the May 10 primary election, Flood received 61,265 votes to Pansing Brooks 31,808 votes. Both overwhelmingly defeated their primary challengers. While the district grew smaller following redistricting, it remains solidly red — President Donald Trump won the district with 56% of votes.

Results are expected sometime after 8 p.m., Tuesday night.