Live results: Nebraska's primary election

Voters across Nebraska cast their ballots earlier today on several races that will likely determine the direction of the Cornhusker state.

There are 245,000 more Republicans than Democrats in the state, which means that the Republican primary winners are likely to win in the general election.

The race to fill the governor's office has been the most contentious, with Republican voters deciding between three leading candidates: Charles Herbster, a Donald Trump-endorsed businessman; Jim Pillen, an establishment Republican and Brett Lindstrom, a moderate state legislator.

Recent polling shows that Herbster, Pillen and Lindstrom are in a statistical dead heat heading into Tuesday's election. Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau is also in the race and has polled a distant fourth.

Nebraska Public Media News Campaign Connection Learn more about the issues and candidates from Nebraska's NPR and PBS Stations

Explore the charts below to view the race as it happens.