Ann Wagner wins reelection to U.S. Congress — along with Bush, Luetkemeyer, Graves, Smith

Republican Ann Wagner secured another term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating her Democratic challenger, Trish Gunby, in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District.

Wagner, who has represented the district since 2013, faced tighter reelection bids in 2018 and 2020 , but she soundly won this year’s race against Gunby 55% to 43%. This year, the Missouri legislature redrew the 2nd District to include heavily GOP areas like Warren and Franklin counties. It also includes portions of St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

“We’re going to do whatever we can to represent the people,” Wagner said after casting her ballot on Election Day. She didn’t hold a watch party Tuesday night.

“We hear their voice, she said. “We hope that the administration will. They want to be listened to and heard.”

Wagner focused her campaign against President Joe Biden’s agenda, pointing out inflation and energy prices as pressing issues for local voters.

“I think that people are fed up with Joe Biden’s America,” Wagner said. “They’ve said enough, whether it’s the cost of gas or groceries, having to try and pay for a Thanksgiving meal or Christmas presents.”

Wagner added that these issues were more important for voters than those surrounding abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision this year . Gunby, a state representative, had made abortion rights a central part of her campaign.

Entering her sixth term, Wagner said she expects to focus on work on the House Financial Services Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Cori Bush reacts while being welcomed by supporters on Nov. 5 during a Get Out the Vote rally for St. Louis Board of Aldermen presidential candidate Megan Green in the Central West End.



Bush secures second term

Democrat Cori Bush easily won her first reelection bid in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, which is heavily Democratic and includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County.

Bush defeated Republican Andrew Jones 73% to 24%.

Entering her second term, she said she will continue to fight for abortion rights, gun control and voting rights.

“We're going to keep pushing, like our democracy depends on it. We're going to fight with everything we got from the city, to the county, to Jefferson City, and to D.C. to protect and expand voting rights for everyone,” Bush said after securing the Democratic nomination in August’s primary .

Bush was first elected in 2020, after upsetting longtime Democratic lawmaker Lacy Clay in that year’s primary .



Other area congressional races

Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann 65% to 34% in the heavily Republican 3rd District, which includes parts of Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

Sam Graves beat Democrat Henry Martin 70% to 28% in the vast 6th District, which includes most of northeast Missouri and Lincoln County.

Jason Smith won big against Democrat challenger Randi McCallia, 76% to 22%, in the southeast Missouri-based 8th District. Smith’s district includes parts of Jefferson County.

