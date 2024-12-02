Golubski On Trial: Roger is dead
Roger Golubski was found dead of an apparent suicide on the day — the very hour — his federal trial was supposed to begin. That means that the case against him, which would have featured multiple women testifying about the abuses Golubski allegedly perpetrated, is dead as well. How did this trial fall apart? How do victims feel about it? And who will be held accountable now — if anyone?
