Overlooked

Golubski On Trial: Roger is dead

By Peggy Lowe,
Madeline FoxMackenzie Martin
Published December 2, 2024 at 11:46 PM CST
Crysta Henthorne
KCUR 89.3

Roger Golubski was found dead of an apparent suicide on the day — the very hour — his federal trial was supposed to begin. That means that the case against him, which would have featured multiple women testifying about the abuses Golubski allegedly perpetrated, is dead as well. How did this trial fall apart? How do victims feel about it? And who will be held accountable now — if anyone?

Overlooked is a production of KCUR Studios and the Midwest Newsroom, and a member of the NPR Podcast Network. Overlooked is reported by Peggy Lowe and produced by Mackenzie Martin with editing by Madeline Fox and Kris Husted. Mix by Byron Love. Digital editing by Gabe Rosenberg. Special thanks this episode to Daniel Caudill, Carlos Moreno, Frank Morris, Lisa Rodriguez, and Olivia Hewitt.

Overlooked: Golubski On Trial
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is the assistant news director for KCUR. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
Mackenzie Martin
Mackenzie Martin is a senior podcast producer at KCUR Studios and host of the podcast, A People's History of Kansas City. Contact her at mackenzie@kcur.org.
