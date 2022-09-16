Overlooked
Former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski is accused of putting an innocent man in jail, exploiting vulnerable Black women, and terrorizing the community for decades. How did he get away with it for so long, and what does justice look like for his victims? From KCUR Studios and the NPR Midwest Newsroom, Overlooked is a new investigative podcast about the systemic problems long left unaddressed throughout the Midwest.
After watching her cousin get murdered in 1994, Niko Quinn became one of the eye witnesses who sent Lamonte McIntyre to jail for a crime he didn’t commit. Quinn says then-Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski pressured her into submitting false testimony, and she’s been trying to “make it right” ever since.
