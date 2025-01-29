Flight from Wichita crashes in D.C.; rescue efforts underway

An inbound passenger plane from Wichita collided with a helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

At a news conference late Wednesday night, a Wichita airport official said family members and friends of the 64 people on the plane had begun arriving at Eisenhower National Airport.

Mayor Lily Wu said she had not yet been given any information about casualties.

“As a council, we really want to ask each and every Wichita Kansan and American to pray for everyone involved in this incident, whether involved in the incident in D.C. or those who are helping with the rescue efforts,” she said during a news briefing at Wichita’s airport.

Wikimedia Commons Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport's Terminal B/C and the control tower.

The airport has an Incident Family Support Team available in the terminal for relatives looking for information. The group is meant to be available on-site in the event of aircraft accidents for family members and friends of victims.

“The Incident Family Support Team is managed by our airport police and fire department, and so those officers have already been coordinating the assistance,” said Jesse Romo, the city’s Director of Airports.

The city is directing families seeking more information about the plane crash to call American Airlines directly at 800-679-8215.

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have been briefed on the plane crash. In a statement about the crash, Trump said he was monitoring the situation.

“May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders,” he said in a statement.

Elected officials from across Kansas have weighed in on the flight, including U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, U.S. Rep Tracey Mann, Gov. Laura Kelly and Wichita Mayor Lily Wu.

American Flight 5342 left Wichita at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and was scheduled to land at Reagan National Airport at about 8:30 CST. The plane collided with a helicopter while on approach to the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on X.

Wikimedia Commons A picture of a Bombardier CRJ-700 leaving LAX.

It identified the plane as a Bombardier CRJ-700 regional aircraft. The FAA said the helicopter was an Army Sikorsky H-60 Blackhawk, a military aircraft.

American Airlines said in a statement there were 60 passengers aboard plus four crew members.

The crash took place over the Potomac River. Multiple agencies are currently conducting a search and rescue effort in the Potomac River, according to a post by the Washington D.C. police . Media reports say that much of the plane is underwater.

There were no immediate reports of casualties .

Reagan National Airport has halted all takeoffs and landings as a result of the crash, Reagan National Airport said in a post on X.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball.

The flight was inbound at an altitude of about 400 feet when it suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River, the AP reported.

A few minutes before landing, air traffic controllers asked the flight to land on a shorter runway, and it adjusted its approach to do so. Around the time of the crash, the AP reported that a controller could be heard on audio from the air traffic control tower asking the military helicopter, “PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight?” referring to the passenger aircraft.

“Tower, did you see that?” another pilot is heard calling seconds after the apparent collision.

The tower immediately began diverting other aircraft from Reagan.

The airspace in and around Reagan Washington National is complicated due to challenging approaches into the airport as well as flight restrictions above government buildings. It's also a particularly busy airspace, with an influx of police and military helicopters operating in the area.

Direct flights from Wichita to Washington, D.C., began about a year ago, on Jan. 8, 2024.

Contributing: Associated Press, NPR