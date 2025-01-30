Wichita plane crash

-
Kiah Duggins, 30, graduated from East High and Wichita State University before going on to earn her law degree from Harvard Law School.

Authorities believe there are no survivors in the accident, which happened as a regional passenger jet was attempting to land Wednesday night at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

During a community prayer service at Wichita City Hall on Thursday, religious leaders urged residents to grieve together and comfort their neighbors during a time of uncertainty.

The plane that crashed near Washington, D.C., was carrying an unknown number of passengers from the figure skating community, including Russian husband-and-wife world champions. Wichita, Kansas, had hosted several high-profile skating events in recent days.

American Eagle flight 5342 left Eisenhower National Airport about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It had 64 people onboard, including some who were in Wichita for the U.S. Figure Skating championships.