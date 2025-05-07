Measles moves into the Wichita area amid growing Kansas outbreak

WICHITA, Kansas — Sedgwick County is reporting its first measles case since 2017.

Local health officials said Wednesday that an unvaccinated child between 5 and 10 years old has tested positive for the respiratory virus. The child was exposed during travel outside of the county.

Adrienne Byrne, director of the Sedgwick County Health Department, said officials are working with the child’s family to identify and notify those who came into contact with the child.

Anyone who was at the north Wichita grocery store Carnicerías El Güero No. 1 at 524 W. 21st St. on Tuesday, April 29, between 6:30 and 10 p.m. may have been exposed to the child and should watch for symptoms.

“At this point, we're fairly confident that ... the other people that may have been exposed were people that they knew,” Byrne said.

She did not provide information on the child's condition.

Common measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and rash.

Anyone with measles symptoms — or who thinks they may have been exposed to someone who has the virus and is unvaccinated — should call their primary health care provider or the Sedgwick County Health Department's measles line at 316-660-5558.

“Do not go into any emergency room or doctor's office,” Byrne said, “because it is so highly contagious.”

She urged all residents to confirm their vaccination status and to get themselves and their children vaccinated if they haven’t already. People can get the vaccine through their doctor, select pharmacies or by scheduling an appointment with the health department at 316-660-7300.

Measles spreads in Kansas

The case in Sedgwick County comes as a measles outbreak that was first detected in Western Kansas continues to spread across the state.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 48 confirmed cases across eight counties, primarily in southwest Kansas. The figure did not include the Sedgwick County case.

Measles is highly contagious. A single person who has the virus can infect up to nine in 10 people with whom they come into contact if those people lack immunity through vaccination or prior infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus can be deadly, particularly in young children. So far, three people with measles have died in the U.S. this year.

When should you get the MMR vaccine?

Vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) requires one or two doses, depending on age . Doctors typically recommend children receive their first dose around their first birthday — but they say babies 6 to 11 months old can get the vaccine early due to the outbreak in Kansas.

Children should get their second dose between 4 and 6 years old. Children 7 to 19 who have not received the vaccine should get both doses at least 28 days apart.

“The vaccine is (around) 97% effective,” Byrne said. “If someone just has one dose, they are 93% protected — but that extra bit is also important.”

Adults born before 1957 are considered immune because they’re presumed to have caught the virus before the vaccine was developed. Adults born between 1957 and 1967 may benefit from one dose of the modern vaccine, and those born after 1967 require one or two doses to be considered vaccinated.

If you're an adult who is unsure of your vaccination status, experts say it's safe to get an additional dose.

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles can reduce their chance of contracting the virus by receiving the vaccine within 72 hours of exposure.

Residents can find more information on measles at:

