Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson announces retirement

Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson announced his retirement Wednesday.

Watson told State Board of Education members at the close of their two-day meeting in Topeka that he plans to remain in the post until his successor is named.

“I will be happy then to step aside at whatever time that is, and serve you in any capacity until that time,” Watson said.

Watson was appointed Education Commissioner in 2014, replacing Diane DeBacker. Watson previously served as superintendent of the McPherson school district.

Defunded, but not defeated KCUR is committed to local, independent journalism. We need your support to do it. Donate now

As commissioner, Watson pushed for Kansas students to learn workplace skills in addition to traditional academics.

About a year after taking office, he announced a new vision for Kansas education , which is quoted at the start of each state school board meeting: “Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.”

He called on Kansas schools to increase their graduation rates and raise the percentage of students pursuing a post-secondary degree or workplace credential.

Watson also advocated for high-quality preschool and all-day kindergarten, and for individual plans of study as early as middle school to help students plan for life after high school.

In 2022, Watson was suspended without pay for 30 days after he made a comment about Native Americans during an online conference that some people criticized as racially insensitive. Several lawmakers, including Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, called on Watson to resign .

Watson’s blueprint for education in Kansas included more internships, job shadowing and other real-world experiences. He said students who choose to pursue technical degrees should be valued and supported as much as those going to four-year colleges.

“We’ve treated them like second-class citizens,” Watson said in 2015. “That has to change.”

Watson grew up in Coffeyville and graduated from Kansas State University, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as a doctorate in secondary administration. In 2020, he received the Outstanding Service Award from the United School Administrators of Kansas .

Several times during his tenure, Watson conducted weeks-long road trips across the state on a quest to visit all 286 Kansas school districts and engage with teachers and school leaders.

The education commissioner is the chief administrator of the Kansas Department of Education, overseeing education and implementing policies set by the State Board of Education.

Suzanne Perez reports on education for KMUW in Wichita and the Kansas News Service.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KMUW, KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.