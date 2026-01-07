Our changing Midwest

As we embark on our third year of Up From Dust, we discuss why we started an environmental podcast in the Midwest — and what we’ve learned along the way. In 2026, stay tuned for stories about farmers, astronomers, turtles, bats and more. We’ll overcome fears and rethink how we grow food and build our cities. And we’ll meet the people in the Heartland who tackle the challenge of climate change with determination and resolve. Thanks for coming along with us.

Intern Lauren Textor produced this conversation between KCUR's Steve Kraske (of the talk show Up To Date) and Up From Dust host Celia Llopis-Jepsen. Up From Dust's editors are Mackenzie Martin and Stephen Koranda.