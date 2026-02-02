© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up From Dust

Stargazers, unite for science!

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
KCUR 89.3

Astronomers need your help! And you don’t have to be an expert, because it’s as easy as stepping outside your home and taking a good look at a constellation like Orion. For 20 years, the citizen science project Globe At Night has helped advance our understanding of light pollution — as scientists figure out how fast stars are disappearing from our sky.

This episode was written, reported, produced and mixed by Celia Llopis-Jepsen. Up From Dust's editors are Mackenzie Martin and Stephen Koranda.

Resources:

Celia Llopis-Jepsen
I'm the creator of the environmental podcast Up From Dust. I write about how the world is transforming around us, from topsoil loss and invasive species to climate change. My goal is to explain why these stories matter to the Midwest and Great Plains, and to report on the farmers, ranchers, scientists and other engaged people working to make the region more resilient. Email me at celia@kcur.org.
