Stargazers, unite for science!
Astronomers need your help! And you don’t have to be an expert, because it’s as easy as stepping outside your home and taking a good look at a constellation like Orion. For 20 years, the citizen science project Globe At Night has helped advance our understanding of light pollution — as scientists figure out how fast stars are disappearing from our sky.
This episode was written, reported, produced and mixed by Celia Llopis-Jepsen. Up From Dust's editors are Mackenzie Martin and Stephen Koranda.
Resources:
- Globe At Night website
- Related Up From Dust episode: Say No To Skyglow
- Related reading: How to pick the right fixtures and bulbs for wildlife-friendly outdoor lighting at home
- Photo: "Earthrise," taken aboard Apollo 8 in 1968