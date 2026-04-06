Between land and water: Tribal relocation and resistance

Climate change is altering the land, and Indigenous communities are on the frontline. This episode takes you to Alaska, where rapid permafrost thaw is threatening the Native village of Nunapitchuk. Then, we head to Louisiana, where the Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe is losing its land to rising sea levels. These tribes are forced to make a difficult decision between staying and adapting or leaving their ancestral homes. (This episode comes to us from the environmental podcast Sea Change.)

This episode was reported by Eva Tesfaye and Sage Smiley. It was edited by Eve Abrams with additional help from Carlyle Calhoun, Katie Basile, Garrett Hazelwood and Ryan Vasquez. Emily Jankowski did sound design.