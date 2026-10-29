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Trump cancels visit to Salina

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:45 AM CDT
President Donald Trump speaking to the crowd in Wichita.
Roger Nomer
/
Kansas News Service
President Donald Trump headlined a rally near Wichita on Oct. 19.

Trump's visit to the Salina Regional Airport on Halloween would have been the president's second trip to Kansas in as many weeks.

President Donald Trump has canceled a visit to Salina on Saturday.

Officials with the Salina Regional Airport say they received word Thursday that all activities for the president on Saturday have been canceled.

It would have been President Trump's second trip to Kansas in as many weeks.

He had planned to rally in support of Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, who is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.

Trump previously made a stop to support Marshall in the Wichita area last week.
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