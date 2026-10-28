© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Got election questions? Text KCUR for answers! What information do you need to better understand your ballot? Click here or text your election questions to 816-601-4777.

With Kansas and Missouri races in national spotlight, early voting off to fast start around Kansas City

KCUR | By Grace Hills,
Frank Morris
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
A voter arrives at a no-excuse absentee in-person voting location in Independence, Missouri.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3
A voter arrives at a no-excuse absentee in-person voting location in Independence, Missouri.

In some areas of the Kansas City metro, election officials say early voting numbers are on track to outpace the 2024 election. Ballot measures on abortion and redistricting appear to be driving turnout in Missouri, while the Kansas side is being energized by close races for governor and U.S. Senate.

With a ballot full of controversial amendments on the Missouri side and a U.S. Senate race in Kansas getting national attention, more people across the Kansas City metro are voting early this election than in the last midterm.

Some counties have even seen double the amount of early voters — but with many of the top races rated as toss-ups by national political analysts, it's not clear which way these elections will go.

KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections
Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

Missouri

More than 51,000 people have voted early on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area as of Tuesday. Advance, no-excuse voting began last Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Kansas City Election Board Republican Director Shawn Kieffer said Missouri’s ballot issues are helping to drive turnout. That includes the bitter redistricting fight now represented in Proposition A — which, if approved, would enshrine the congressional map approved by the Missouri General Assembly last year that reshapes the 5th District to make it lean Republican.

Other measures capturing voter attention are Amendment 3, which would reinstate an abortion ban in Missouri, and Amendment 6, which would make it harder for state lawmakers to overturn voter-driven ballot issues.

Outdoor photo showing three election-type photos. One in foreground is in sharp focus. It reads "No Prop A."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Election signs outside the Kansas City election office on Oct. 21, 2026, stand across the street from the polling location.

South of the river in Kansas City, Missouri, 14,103 had voted as of Monday night. Kieffer said that early voting turnout was on pace to nearly match 2024, and well ahead of any other previous election.

At least another 14,700 people have already voted in eastern Jackson County outside of Kansas City.

As of midday Tuesday 15,131 people had cast ballots in Clay County. Sarah Woodward, Republican Director of the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners, said that’s roughly half the early votes cast in the 2024 presidential election by this point, but more than double the tally by this time in 2022.

In Platte County, 6,815 people had voted as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Platte County Director of Elections Chris Hershey says that’s well ahead of the early turnout in 2022, but far less than the early vote in 2024, when 81% of eligible voters turned out.

Kansas

Advance voting in Kansas began Wednesday, Oct. 14. As of Tuesday, more than 245,000 Kansans had voted early.

That’s up about 80% from the last midterm election in 2022, and up about 50% from the 2018 midterm — the last time President Donald Trump was in office.

Those numbers are a combination of returned mail-in ballots and votes in person.

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, right, and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Adam Hamilton, left, participate in a debate in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, right, and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Adam Hamilton, left, participate in a debate in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

Michael Abbott, election commissioner for Wyandotte County, said that the county has seen almost double the number of in-person voters this year.

He attributes the enormous turnout to the high-profile statewide races on the ballot, the two local tax initiatives on the county ballot — one to fund homeless and community services, one to fund improvement projects in Kansas City, Kansas, specifically — and the Kansas constitutional amendment over non-citizen voting.

Both the Kansas governor, between Republican Ty Masterson and Democrat Cindy Holscher, and the U.S. Senate race, between Republican incumbent Roger Marshall and Democrat Adam Hamilton, have been declared a toss-up by the Cook Political Report, which analyzes election polling.

The constitutional amendment would essentially change the state constitution from reading that “every” citizen can vote to “only” citizens can vote, which opponents say targets immigrants. Wyandotte County has one of the highest immigrant populations in the state.

Johnson County has seen an increase in early voting, too. Almost 90,000 people have voted early this year, compared to almost 56,000 in 2022. That’s despite the closure of eight early voting locations, primarily in less affluent areas.

Trump is set to visit Kansas for a second time this election season to campaign for Marshall on Saturday. He’s asking Republicans to vote as if he’s on the ballot.

Historically, turnout favors Democrats this midterm election, since there tends to be a larger turnout against the party in power.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government ElectionsMissouri elections 2026Kansas elections 2026election securityvotersvotingVoter turnoutClay CountyPlatte CountyJohnson County, KansasWyandotte CountyKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Grace Hills
Grace Hills is a politics and elections reporter for KCUR. Email her at graceelizabethhills@gmail.com
See stories by Grace Hills
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
See stories by Frank Morris
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR