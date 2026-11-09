The dream of a ‘Monarch Highway’

About a decade ago, scientists pitched an idea to the White House: You know those endless, boring stretches of mowed grass along roads? The U.S. could turn them into places bursting with wildflowers — and I-35 from Minnesota to Texas would be the perfect place to start. Everyone seemed on board, but the project stalled. Now some states have their own visions of highway habitats and are making them come true.

This episode was reported by Rachel Cramer and produced by Celia Llopis-Jepsen. It was edited by Mackenzie Martin and mixed by Seth Jahraus. Up From Dust is a production of Harvest Public Media and KCUR Studios.

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