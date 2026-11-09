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Grass with singular sunflower, blue sky and words "Up From Dust"
Up From Dust

The dream of a ‘Monarch Highway’

By Rachel Cramer,
Celia Llopis-JepsenSeth Jahraus
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
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Grass with singular sunflower, blue sky and words "Up From Dust"
Jessica Cornelison
/
KCUR 89.3

About a decade ago, scientists pitched an idea to the White House: You know those endless, boring stretches of mowed grass along roads? The U.S. could turn them into places bursting with wildflowers — and I-35 from Minnesota to Texas would be the perfect place to start. Everyone seemed on board, but the project stalled. Now some states have their own visions of highway habitats and are making them come true.

This episode was reported by Rachel Cramer and produced by Celia Llopis-Jepsen. It was edited by Mackenzie Martin and mixed by Seth Jahraus. Up From Dust is a production of Harvest Public Media and KCUR Studios.

Resources:

Up From Dust Season 1
Rachel Cramer
I cover agriculture, rural communities and environmental issues for Harvest Public Media, and I cover news from north-central Iowa as the Ames-based reporter for Iowa Public Radio. You can reach me at rcramer@iowapublicradio.org.
See stories by Rachel Cramer
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
I'm the creator of the environmental podcast Up From Dust. I write about how the world is transforming around us, from topsoil loss and invasive species to climate change. My goal is to explain why these stories matter to the Midwest and Great Plains, and to report on the farmers, ranchers, scientists and other engaged people working to make the region more resilient. Email me at celia@kcur.org.
See stories by Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer-fall intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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