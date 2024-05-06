Rachel Cramer

Rachel CramerReporter, Harvest Public Media
I cover agriculture, rural communities and environmental issues for Harvest Public Media, and I cover news from north-central Iowa as the Ames-based reporter for Iowa Public Radio.
Before returning to my home state, I was a reporter for Yellowstone Public Radio in Bozeman, Montana. Some of my favorite stories involved riding in pick-up trucks with farmers, hiking behind ecologists and chatting with Main Street business owners.
I learned how to cut tape and write for radio as a newscaster/reporter for Montana Public Radio and produced stories across the U.S. as a Crossing the Divide fellow with the GroundTruth Project in 2017.
I grew up on a small farm outside Guthrie Center, Iowa, and hold degrees from Iowa State University and the University of Montana.
You can reach me at rcramer@iowapublicradio.org.
Sheep producers in the Midwest say wool prices have been dismal for decades, but in recent years they’ve plummeted. Now producers are looking for new ways to add value to this fiber or drop it all together.
Gray foxes, the only canine species in North America that can climb trees, are found across much of the U.S. But over the last two decades, populations in the Midwest have plummeted and multiple state agencies are trying to find out the reasons behind their shrinking numbers.
Brewery waste, fed at the right time at the right dosage to a wastewater treatment plant's bacteria, can be used to treat water. One Montana town is doing just that.