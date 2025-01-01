Alex Gryczanowski

Contact: alexgry119@gmail.com

Job Title: Reporter

Topic Expertise: Arts, culture and entertainment; Nebraska prison system

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Geographic Expertise: Nebraska

Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Language: English

About Alex

Alex is a journalism and broadcast media production student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She got involved with the Daily Nebraskan, the student newspaper, early in her college career, and transformed the music beat, bringing it strength and making it a go-to source about local music in Lincoln.

Alex has tailored her journalism coursework to assist with her interests in arts and entertainment. From class projects to hobbies, she seizes the opportunity to talk about music and continue to hold connections she has made from reporting. In her free time, she loves to take photos at local concerts. Starting Spring semester of her sophomore year, she took on the role of Co-Senior Culture Editor head-on and transformed the coverage that her staff does.