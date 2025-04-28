I cover justice and the rule of law, including the Justice Department, U.S. attorney’s offices and the courts. I plan to focus on the use and abuse of executive power, wielding government resources to seek retribution against critics and what happens to the civil service during the Trump administration.

Since joining ProPublica in 2022, I have reported on dark money, Christian nationalism, Project 2025’s plans to remake American society and the conservative movement’s takeover of the U.S. Supreme Court.

I was previously the Washington bureau chief for Rolling Stone, where I wrote about foreign influence campaigns, corporate influence and the judiciary. My reporting there about a series of cyberattacks on congressional campaigns helped lead to the indictment of a California political operative. Before that, I was a senior reporter at Mother Jones, where my work on self-dealing during the Trump presidency sparked congressional investigations.

In 2022, I published my first book, “A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy,” a true-crime investigation about modern politics, media, conspiracy theories and one family’s fight for truth.

Email me at andy.kroll@propublica.org