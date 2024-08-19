© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Jeremy Kohler

Reporter, ProPublica

Jeremy Kohler is a St. Louis-based reporter covering issues in Missouri and the Midwest. He came to ProPublica in January 2021 from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where he worked for more than 20 years. Kohler previously worked as a reporter for the Gloucester County Times, Trentonian and Courier-Post newspapers in New Jersey.

Email him at jeremy.kohler@propublica.org