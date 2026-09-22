Anna NeumannNews intern
Anna Neumann is the Aviva Okeson-Haberman intern for KCUR's news department, and is originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She recently graduated with her bachelor's degree in journalism and communications at the University of Denver, where she served as Executive Editor of the undergraduate student paper. Alongside her internship, she also contributes to Flatland KC as a freelance reporter.
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A Jackson County jury found Fredrick Scott guilty of first-degree murder in four of six killings, capping a case that spanned nearly a decade. He was acquitted on two other counts. Scott faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.