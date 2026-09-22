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Anna Neumann

News intern

Anna Neumann is the Aviva Okeson-Haberman intern for KCUR's news department, and is originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She recently graduated with her bachelor's degree in journalism and communications at the University of Denver, where she served as Executive Editor of the undergraduate student paper. Alongside her internship, she also contributes to Flatland KC as a freelance reporter.