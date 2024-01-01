I cover agriculture and rural affairs for Harvest Public Media for KOSU in Oklahoma.

I grew up listening to KOSU and joined the public radio station in 2023 as a corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country.

Born and raised in Oklahoma, I earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University in 2022. After graduating from the university, I covered the impact of population growth as a Report for America corps member for KUAF public radio in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

You can reach me at anna@kosu.org.