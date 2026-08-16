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Annisyn Krebs-Carr, STLPR Newsroom Intern

Annisyn Krebs-Carr

Newsroom Intern, STLPR

Annisyn is a rising senior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign studying journalism and animal sciences.

She is the previous Arts & Entertainment Editor and current Managing Editor of her school's independent newspaper, The Daily Illini. She is also a reporter for Illinois Public Media, where she covers local housing.

Outside of journalism, she enjoys working with animals and listening to music. You can follow more of her work on Instagram @annisynkc_media.