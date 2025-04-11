© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Arielle Zionts

Correspondent, KFF Health News

Arielle Zionts, rural health care correspondent, primarily covers South Dakota, where she is based, and its neighboring states and tribal nations. Arielle previously worked at South Dakota Public Broadcasting, reporting on business and economic development. Before that, she was the criminal justice reporter at the Rapid City Journal and a general assignment reporter at Nogales International, on the Arizona-Mexico border. She graduated from Pitzer College in Claremont, California.