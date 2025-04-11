Arielle ZiontsCorrespondent, KFF Health News
Arielle Zionts, rural health care correspondent, primarily covers South Dakota, where she is based, and its neighboring states and tribal nations. Arielle previously worked at South Dakota Public Broadcasting, reporting on business and economic development. Before that, she was the criminal justice reporter at the Rapid City Journal and a general assignment reporter at Nogales International, on the Arizona-Mexico border. She graduated from Pitzer College in Claremont, California.
-
Federal funding cuts, though temporarily blocked by a judge, have upended vaccination outreach across the country. The Missouri Immunization Coalition was forced to lay off half its staff, and cancel a statewide conference on strengthening vaccine efforts.