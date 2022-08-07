What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City that more people should know about?

With two states, multiple cities and millions of residents in the metro, there's almost too much to explore in Kansas City. How do you even start?

KCUR is putting together the Ultimate Guide to Kansas City — for longtime residents and newcomers alike — and we want your suggestions.

What are the "hidden gems" of the Kansas City region that more people should know about? Where are your favorite spots — museums, restaurants, stores, trails, community icons, public artworks — that deserve more recognition?

We're especially curious about places and activities outside of downtown — in the metro's many suburbs and surrounding towns.

Tell us below, and KCUR may include it in a future story or installment of our Creative Adventure newsletter.

