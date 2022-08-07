© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City that more people should know about?

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published August 7, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Two people launch a professional kayak into a river in early morning light. The skyline of Kansas City looms in the background
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Racers load a professional kayak into the Missouri River on July 2021 prior to the Missouri 340 which launches at Kaw Point. Kaw Point, many say, is an underused and hidden gem that allows recreational access to the Missouri River.

KCUR wants to know what you love most about Kansas City. What are the cool places and activities that every Kansas Citian should experience at least once?

With two states, multiple cities and millions of residents in the metro, there's almost too much to explore in Kansas City. How do you even start?

KCUR is putting together the Ultimate Guide to Kansas City — for longtime residents and newcomers alike — and we want your suggestions.

What are the "hidden gems" of the Kansas City region that more people should know about? Where are your favorite spots — museums, restaurants, stores, trails, community icons, public artworks — that deserve more recognition?

We're especially curious about places and activities outside of downtown — in the metro's many suburbs and surrounding towns.

Tell us below, and KCUR may include it in a future story or installment of our Creative Adventure newsletter.

Check out the rest of KCUR's Ultimate Guide to Kansas City here, and subscribe to our Creative Adventure newsletter. You'll get an email every Tuesday with a different adventure around the region.

Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org.
