Looking for gift ideas around Kansas City? Try these DIY classes and experiences

Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner, and for those that celebrate, it’s gift-buying crunch time. But whether you’re a detailed list keeper and buy everything in advance or you wait until the last minute and rush-order everything, it can be easy to get stumped about what to buy.

If you're feeling especially creative this year, why not try making their gift? Or, buy a gift they can make themselves. Sure, it sounds a little out of the box and might remind you of those homemade Christmas ornaments many of us made in grade school. But push that Elmer's glue and glitter aside — Kansas City has tons of craft classes and experiences to help you make a unique gift for your loved ones.

And if you're more of a gift-buyer than a DIY-er, keep reading. Many places offer gift cards, so the DIY-er on your list can create crafting memories of their own.

Here are some great maker spaces in the region to help you get started.

Epic Arts

Located in Kansas City, Kansas, Epic Clay Studio is a community based workspace for children, adults and couples to take sculpting and other art classes. The clay classes are designed to be affordable and for people of all skill levels. You can find a list of the classes offered by Epic Clay here, including a kid’s “Pinch Pot Penguin” class on Dec. 29.

Classes fill up quickly, so we recommend booking in advance. And if you're looking to gift experiences to your loved ones this year, Epic Arts also sells gift cards.

Hawaii Fluid Art Kansas City

Hawaii Fluid Art Kansas City / Classes at Hawaii Fluid Art in Kansas City teach groups and individuals techniques such as resin pouring on canvas, glass painting and more.

Classes at Hawaii Fluid Art in Zona Rosa tap into the recent popularity of fluid art, teaching groups and individuals techniques such as resin pouring on canvas, resin tumbler making and glass painting.



The forgiving nature of fluid art makes it a fun and easy way to create something cool and unique for your loved ones. As a bonus, if you are creating a one-of-a-kind wall hanging as a gift for someone, Hawaii Fluid Art offers international shipping for your masterpiece.

As with most places during the holidays, booking your class online in advance is the best way to go. You can also gift a class to the crafty, creative loved ones on your list.

KC Clay Guild

Earl Wilcox / Unsplash KC Clay Guild in Waldo offers a variety of pottery classes for adults and kids, as well as memberships which reduce class costs.

The KC Clay Guild is a nonprofit ceramics art center in Waldo offering a variety of classes and open studio times. You can attend four-week classes for more in-depth pottery lessons. Or, if you’re looking for a one-time class, the KC Clay Guild offers a three-hour Sunday pottery class. Registration is required. You can find a list of classes here.

Looking for a creative activity to share with the kids or a date? KC Clay Guild hosts Family Fun Nights on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m., which cost $5 per person and do not require registration. Learn more here.

KC Clay Guild offers various memberships, which reduce class and studio prices (among other perks) and can be an affordable way to hone in on pottery skills. You can also buy a gift card. The KC Clay Guild is open every day of the week, so feel free to stop in with questions and check the space out.

AR Workshop

AR Workshop in Lee's Summit / AR Workshop offers a number of DIY project classes at three locations across the Kansas City metro.

AR Workshop offers tons and tons of DIY projects. From chunky-knit blankets to welcome mats to decorative cake stands, AR Workshop has a plethora of crafting classes and DIY experiences. There are lots of holiday options too, including Christmas countdowns and porch signs.

There are three AR Workshop locations in the Kansas City metro: In Lee’s Summit, the Northland and Lawrence.

Before visiting, you’ll need to register online. You can go alone or in a group, and guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks of choice.

Wine Colors Art + Sip

Wine Colors Art + Sip / Based in Kansas City, Kansas, Wine Colors Paint + Sip offers a variety of mobile art classes taught by local artists.

Married duo Jaron and Dyan Robinson and co-curator Imani Cooley launched Wine Colors Art + Sip in 2021 after finding success as a pop-up at Third Friday Art Walk.

Based in Kansas City, Kansas, Wine Colors has a variety of mobile art classes. You pick the location and Wine Colors provides the materials, a local artist to lead the class, and a performing artist to entertain during breaks. Wine Colors utilizes local artists who teach class participants the tricks of their trade.

There are three different "vibes" of Art + Sip events: Wine Colors is for people 21 and older who want to sip on an alcoholic beverage of their choice. Juice Colors is for people under 21 or people who don't drink alcohol. And Smoke Colors is for people 21 and older who want to smoke hookah, cigars and burn incense while they create.

You can create all kinds of different art pieces during Wine Colors Art + Sip workshops. Keep an eye on their social media for pop-up events, or book your own at this link. If you’d like to gift someone with this experience, gift cards are also available.

Public Glass Works KC

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / Public Glass Works KC is a home-based studio in Lenexa, Kansas, offering glass blowing classes for people of all skill levels.

Have you (or someone on your gift list) ever wanted to try your hand at glass blowing or glass making? Believe it or not, there is a local option for that. Public Glass Works KC is a home-based studio in Lenexa, Kansas, owned by Sara Sally LaGrand and her husband, Robert LaGrand.

The LaGrand’s glass making school has been in operation for 10 years. They offer classes catered to all skill levels, from beginners to beyond beginners and master classes. Beginners generally start by creating glass beads or marbles. Classes are structured in three-hour sessions and for safety purposes, students must be 16 years or older to attend. You can learn more and reserve your spot on Public Glass Works KC's website.