© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas City musicians, it's time to enter the 2024 NPR Tiny Desk Contest!

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published January 23, 2024 at 10:06 AM CST
The NPR Tiny Desk Contest is open for entries through Feb. 21, 2024.
NPR
The NPR Tiny Desk Contest is open for entries through Feb. 21, 2024.

It's the 10th anniversary of the NPR Tiny Desk Contest, and they're going all out! If you're an unsigned band or artist from Missouri or Kansas, you could win a chance to play your very own Tiny Desk Concert at NPR's headquarters and be featured on KCUR. The contest is now open for entries through Feb. 21, 2024.

Unsigned and undiscovered artists from the Kansas City area: KCUR wants to hear your music!

NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest is back for an incredible 10th year. You might be familiar with the Tiny Desk Concertsthat bring big artists and indie musicians alike — including Olivia Rodrigo, Sampha, Smokey Robinson, Caroline Polachek and even the Broadway cast of "Sweeney Todd" — to the NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. for an intimate, one-of-a-kind performance.

Well, now is your chance to join their ranks.

Here's what you need to know:

  • You must be 18 years of age or older and live in the U.S.
  • You cannot have a current record deal.
  • You must film a video of yourself performing one original song — no covers, no sampling.
  • Yes, you do need to perform the song at a desk of some sort. (Full rules are here.)
  • Upload your video to YouTube and then submit your entry to the Tiny Desk website.
  • The contest is open now, and it runs until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2024.

Check to see if you are eligible here.

One winner will be chosen by NPR's panel of judges, which this year includes Tiny Desk producers Bobby Carter and Robin Hilton, music industry experts, NPR member station hosts, plus a handful of musicians like Julien Baker, MUNA, NEFFY and more.

You'd be joining some great company: Other past winners of the Tiny Desk Contest include Little Moon, the Grammy Award-nominated Tank and the Bangas, and multiple-Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito.

In addition to performing at the iconic Tiny Desk, the winner will also be featured on All Things Considered, headline NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour across the U.S., and perform in two summer music festivals. Pretty sweet!

Friendly Thieves, an alternative funk rock group based in Kansas City, plays Boulevardia on June 16, 2023.
Arts & Life
Listen to our favorite Kansas City bands from NPR's Tiny Desk Contest
Allison Harris

That could be potentially career-changing — which is exactly why we want to see artists from Missouri and Kansas flooding the entries.

KCUR will also be looking out for great local performances, and some of our favorites will be featured onKCUR's Up To Dateand KCUR.org.

What's stopping you? Enter the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest here.
Tags
Arts & Life MusicLocal musicTiny Desk Contest
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org.
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content