Come on Barbie, let's go party: Here's where to celebrate the new movie in Kansas City

Anticipation is high for the “Barbie” movie this weekend — and businesses around the metro are celebrating the iconic doll with pink drinks, parties and more.

Directed by indie darling Greta Gerwig, who also directed “Ladybird” and “Little Women," “Barbie” is expected to draw millions of moviegoers across Kansas City and the country.

Of course, we have to mention the other long-anticipated movie debuting this weekend: Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” The film chronicles the making of the atomic bomb and the story of the Manhattan Project’s director, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Moviegoers are treating “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” as a star-studded, cinematic package — a double feature event that many have dubbed “Barbenheimer.”

In preparation for “Barbie” (and also “Oppenheimer”), KCUR scoured the metro for the best ways to celebrate:

Barbie-themed events and offerings:

Fantastic Plastic Party at Malibu Dream Bar at Vignettes

When: 2 to 4 p.m. on July 22

Where: Vignettes Bar, 2376 Armour Road, North Kansas City

Cost: $15 per person

Take the whole family to meet dolls from The Storybook Forest, a local event entertainment company for kids. Tickets include non-alcoholic frozen pink lemonade. And until August 5, adults can sip on Barbie-themed alcoholic drinks at the Malibu Dream Bar.

Barbie Movie Party in Shawnee

When: 7 p.m. on July 21

Where: B&B Theatres Shawnee 18, 16301 Midland Drive, Shawnee

Cost: $25-$45

Grab your Barbie besties for a “Barbie” movie party that includes games, giveaways and a photo booth. Ticket includes entry to the movie. Dress up as your favorite Barbie to win the Barbie contest, or bring a new, unwrapped Barbie to win a Southwest Airlines gift card. A portion of proceeds will go to The Dream Gap Project, a Mattel initiative that works to dispel gender stereotypes.

Barbenheimer Party at Rewind Video and Dive

When: 6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on July 21

Where: Rewind Video and Dive, 410 Armour Road, North Kansas City (located in the back of Screenland Armour)

Cost: Drink prices vary.

Rewind Video and Dive — the 90s-themed basement bar located behind the Screenland Armour — is hosting a Barbenheimer opening night party. Dress up as your favorite Barbie or a dapper employee working on the Manhattan Project (if that’s your vibe). The bar will offer Barbie and Oppenheimer-themed cocktails and will give away tickets to select screenings.

Atomic Barbie by Weird Food Company

When: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 22

Where: Plexpod Westport, 300 E 39th St., Kansas City

Cost: Prices vary.

Weird Food Company will pop up at the Westport Plexpod serving a special menu with “Barbie”- and “Oppenheimer”-themed foods. Try the “Atomic Barbie Chicken Sandwich,” “Manhattan Project Pulled Pork Sandwich” or the “Malibu Pink Fries.”

Barbie Party at Up-Down

When: 7 p.m. on July 20

Where: Up-Down Kansas City, 101 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: Drink prices vary.

Put on your pinkest Barbie ensemble for a chance to win movie tickets at Up-Down. In between beating your friends at Skee-Ball, try special Barbie-themed cocktails while listening to Barbie tunes all night.

Barbie Luau at Tin Roof KC

When: 9 p.m. on July 20

Where: Tin Roof KC, 424 Westport Road, Kansas City

Cost: Food and drink prices vary.

The bar and live music venue will serve up Malibu Barbie-themed drinks, and the person with the best Barbie costume will win a VIP night at Tin Roof. There will also be a life-size Barbie box to take pictures in.

Barbie Brunch at Fountain Haus



When: 12 p.m. on July 22

Where: Fountain Haus, 401 Westport Road, Kansas City

Cost: $35

This Westport nightclub is hosting a Barbie-themed pop-up brunch show, complete with themed drinks and bottomless mimosas. Entry includes two drinks and a shot.

The Regnier Extreme Screen at Union Station

When: “Barbie” screenings start at 12:30 p.m. on July 21.

Where: Regnier Extreme Screen, inside Union Station, 30 West Pershing Road

Cost: Matinee tickets are $5 for adults and kids. In the evenings, adult tickets are $8 and tickets for children from 3 to 11 years old are $7

Union Station is lit up pink and white in anticipation of the Barbie movie opening this Friday. Moviegoers can catch the film on the station’s five-story “Extreme Screen” after checking out a special collection of vintage Barbie dolls in the theater’s lobby and taking a photo with a Barbie-themed installation inside the station.

Madeline Fox / KCUR 89.3 The Regnier Extreme Screen theater at Union Station is displaying a special collection of vintage Barbie dolls in its theater lobby.

The Screenland Armour theater in North Kansas City

When: “Barbie” screenings start at 3 p.m. on July 20. “Oppenheimer” screenings start at 6 p.m. on July 21

Where: 408 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

Cost: Matinee tickets are $8, evening tickets range from $13 to $15

The Screenland is selling Barbie and Ken-themed shirts, and you can take a photo in the theater’s life-size Barbie doll box in the lobby. Oh, and the theater will also have Barbie and Oppenheimer-themed cocktails featuring spirits from J. Rieger.

Miscellaneous events and themed drinks

Local clothing company Wasteland Society is selling a Barbenheimer shirt for preorder that features images of actress Margot Robbie as Barbie under the phrase from the Bhagavad-Gita that J. Robert Oppenheimer famously quoted when he saw the first atomic bomb test — written, of course, in Barbie font. The shirt will not arrive until after both premieres. Preorders are open until Sunday.

Afterword Tavern & Shelves in the Crossroads is offering the “Ken’s Breakup” as the Dealer’s Choice drink this weekend: a mix of rum, blue curacao, pineapple, coconut cream and lime.

Dolce Bakery will offer pink-colored baked goods all weekend. Check out the lemon Barbie Dream Cakes for your Barbie party!

Is your business hosting a "Barbenheimer" event or party? Let us know!