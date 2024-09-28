What is Kansas City's best record store? We have almost too many great shops to choose

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday .

How does Kansas City rank as a vinyl town?

Avid, long-time local vinyl collector and musician Jonathon Smith feels that, despite the closure of “cherished” stores like Recycled Sounds and The Music Exchange, the local vinyl market has “improved in the past 15 years.”

Now, Smith doesn’t want the size of his collection published, but let’s just say the number of LPs, EPs, singles, 45s and CDs in his possession shows a real hardcore passion for music.

It’s clear to Smith that Kansas Citians “continue to love music passionately.” Our city is in good company: According to Statista, 43.2 million vinyl records sold across the U.S. in 2023. That’s a far cry from the nearly 350 million records sold per year in the late ‘70s, and still just a fraction of total music revenues. But it shows that vinyl sales continue to be making a strong return.

It helps that just slightly west of us in Salina, Acoustic Sounds is helping to meet demand as one of the nation’s biggest vinyl presses and reissuer (and something of a vinyl holy site).

“Reissuer,” though, just doesn’t capture the multifacetedness of this business. They sell premium pre-owned and collectible vinyl, they reissue classic records, and they sell vinyl cleaning supplies. However, they’re also into audio equipment, audio-related furniture, CDs and DVDs, and that tech’s associated equipment, etc.

“For quite a while, many titles weren't available on vinyl. So, the used market was the only inventory we had to choose from,” Smith says. “But now, because many things have been repressed, many titles are available and inventories in town have improved.”

Anyone interested in getting into vinyl for the first time, or expanding their already-vast collection, now has a wealth of great stores around the Kansas City region to browse.

As a bonus: Many of Kansas City’s best vinyl shops are women-owned, which you can read about in this great article from The Bridge.

Let’s dive in.



Sister Anne's Records and Coffee

Sister Anne's Records and Coffee Sister Anne's Records and Coffee was named in honor of long-time record store co-owner, Anne Winter.

Sister Anne’s Records and Coffee on East 31st Street sells both records and coffee, so come early, get buzzed and buy too much vinyl! Sounds like the perfect outing.

Sister Anne’s even has its own coffee blend, created for them by Broadway Cafe in honor of Anne Winter, who is the store’s namesake.

Anne and her husband, Kurt von Schlemmer, owned the much-revered Recycled Sounds Record Store, which closed in 2006. Frank Alvarez, Sister Anne's co-owner, called Anne “the godmother of the KC underground music scene." She died at 45 in 2009.

Alvarez says he and fellow owner Jim Oshel “hope we’re making her proud.”



901 East 31st St., Kansas City, Missouri

Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven

Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven, on Troost Avenue, stocks a broad range of records.

Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven on Troost is a real emporium offering a lot more than just records, including adult items, smoking accessories, incense and more. Their advertising philosophy is pretty straightforward: “All are welcome, support local art and don’t be a jerkface.”

The party started back in 1972 when owner Jan Fichman, who’d been selling 8-track tapes on the midway of state fairs, “decided that making money was a lot more fun, and profitable, than studying calculus and chemistry.”

Fichman stuck with the 8-track game until copyright laws expanded to include pre-recorded music. Eventually, 7th Heaven was born. The store stocks a broad range of music and reviews show lovers of music ranging from classic rock to hip-hop leaving happy.

The store is one of those essential spots that’s hosted countless in-store new releases and autograph sessions, and the vibes are baked in.

7621 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri

Mills Record Company

Mills Record Company Mills Record Company is a Westport staple.

Mills Record Company on Broadway Boulevard is Westport’s new and used vinyl HQ.

They buy, sell and trade a diversity of mediums — vinyl records, CDs and cassettes — and pride themselves on being able to find whatever they don’t have in stock, no matter how rare or unique.

They also have hosted in-store events just about weekly — listening parties, release parties, annual Record Store Day celebrations, etc. — and are a shop that “prides itself on accepting any question or music preference with zero judgment.”

Smith says Mills and the aforementioned Sister Anne’s are his favorite in-KC spots to shop, citing both stores’ “hospitable staff and great selections.”

Other customers I talked to agreed that visiting Mills is like “returning to a community, not a business.” The reselling experience here is reportedly very, very good — friendly and professional. Plus, the store is also home to Wise Blood Booksellers, an independent bookshop that’s brilliantly curated.

4045 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

Records With Merritt

KCUR 89.3 Records with Merritt is one of the area's woman-owned record shops.

Another Westport staple is Records with Merritt. Celebrating 20 years in business, this shop has a delightfully intimate-and-eclectic sense about it. It’s also a great choice for those seeking musical guidance: Just check out the “store picks” section of their site to see what I mean.

If you want a more personal buying experience, you can count on great advice here. Visitors rave about the staff’s music knowledge and friendliness, and while the selection may seem smaller than some other emporiums, it’s packed with gems.

Maybe that’s because owner Marion Merritt spent almost 20 years in big capitalism media retail before dropping the act and going all in on her own dream of starting a beauty of a music boutique. The dream’s still going strong.

1614 Westport Rd., Kansas City, Missouri

GotWhatULike Records

GotWhatULike Records GotWhatULike Records, in South Kansas City, has a wide selection of records and equipment.

On we go to South Kansas City’s Black-owned “cultural beacon” GotWhatULike Records. This shop is a dream for lovers of so many genres, especially hip-hop, funk, soul, blues, rock, jazz.

However, their classic rock offerings are quite impressive, and the condition of the vinyl itself is very, very good. Recent new arrivals included exceedingly clean copies of releases by Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, The Doors and other legends.

They advertise a collection of over 12,000 records and 8,000 singles, and claim the “best used selection in town for turntables and receivers.”

11601 Hickman Mills Dr., Kansas City, Missouri

Love Garden Sounds

Haines Eason / KCUR 89.3 Love Garden Sounds is a popular record store in Lawrence, Kansas.

This is sure to start a fight somewhere: Lawrence’s Love Garden Sounds, located right in the heart of Mass Street, may be the region’s best used vinyl shop.

“Love Garden often has what I'm looking for, even some relatively obscure titles and boxed sets,” Smith says.

Love Garden buys, sells and trades CDs, LPs, even used audio equipment, etc., and they have a cat too. Store fixture Chardonnay is worth the visit alone, although we can’t account for its music tastes.

The selection of indie, college rock, classic rock and related genres here is deep, but the store stocks broadly and won’t disappoint, no matter your interest.

Love Garden also has a stellar $1 CD section offering treasures for next to nothing.

822 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, Kansas

When you’re done at Love Garden, you can head next door to the Lawrence Antique Mall, a haven of records, CDs and cassettes for those “real” hunters out there.

830 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, Kansas

Other great shops

Mick Haupt / Unsplash All around Kansas City, there are a variety of record shops.

Proof that our region is rich with vinyl: There are so many shops, especially ones specializing in vintage and used records, that including them all is impossible.

Here are some other great contenders for your dollars:



So, vinyl and general music store enthusiasts, you’ve got no excuse now: Support local business! Happy browsing!