Kansas City's BLK + BRWN bookstore turns to crowdfunding to help it make rent

A recently launched crowdfunding campaign to help BLK + BRWN make rent could mean the difference between access and censorship for the community served by the indie bookstore, said Cori Smith.

“This is my flavor of activism,” Smith said of BLK + BRWN, the 39th Street business she describes as both a passion project and a lifeline for Kansas City’s Black and Brown readers. “When people ask why I opened the store, why I carry what I carry — this is why. I want people to have access to stories that reflect them.”

Opening in 2021 during the pandemic gave the bookstore a unique boost, as people returned to hobbies like reading, seeking solace in literature. But as the world later returned to “normal,” the momentum has shifted in the bookstore’s now third year.

“Being in this particular industry, it’s a very specific and unique novelty,” said Smith. “A lot of bookstores are going through that weird transition of being in high demand to, ‘OK, y’all were into mood reading, now you’re not reading.’ There’s also book censorship happening. It’s harder and harder to get access.’”

A call to BLK + BRWN supporters

In response to rising costs and industry shifts, Smith’s Rent Fund is a vulnerable call to action for public support, she said.

“The rent fund was my urging of the community to just say, ‘Hey, you all: tell me this matters,” Smith said of her focus on Black- and Brown-centered literature and media. “I know that it matters, but we need the financial piece to secure this to be here.”

Having operated BLK + BRWN for three years without loans or grants, Smith highlighted the importance of community support in sustaining the business.

“That’s just truly a testament of the ecosystem around me — of the people who support this bookstore on a day-to-day basis,” she said.

Smith hinted at potential expansion for BLK + BRWN in the future, but stressed it would be a slow, intentional process. For now, her focus remains on maintaining the community hub she has built on Kansas City’s popular 39th Street business corridor.

As KCMO evolves, Smith said, particularly with the expansion of the streetcar, she hopes for a more inclusive future that benefits all citizens.

“If we really want to help people, it should go east to west,” said Smith, “I think if we want to do something better for the city — not just for people coming in for the weekend — we need to be inclusive of what everyday citizenship looks like in Kansas City.”

Elevating Black and Brown voices

Smith’s bookstore is not only a space for literature; it’s a place where marginalized voices are amplified. She remains dedicated to stocking books that reflect Black, brown, queer, and other often-silenced narratives — stories that are increasingly targeted by book bans.

“Book banning in general is not a new concept,” Smith said. “Most of the time we’re talking about this affecting public libraries, school libraries, curriculum. Most of the books being challenged and banned are books that identify with Black and brown stories, indigenous writers, queer writers. It’s just a silencing of what our stories look like.”

She shared her deep concerns about such growing censorship, comparing it to the dystopian scenario where all books were outlawed in Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451.”

“When we allow people to start making things inaccessible for mass populations of people, then we are suppressing intellectual freedom,” she added.

Everyday activism

Despite these challenges, Smith remains committed to her mission, she said.

“I’m gonna always carry things that are censored or banned. I’m always going to carry titles that reflect our stories,” said Smith.

She envisions BLK + BRWN as more than just a bookstore, she added.

“My dream has always been that I wanted BLK + BRWN to be like a Disney World,” Smith said, imagining it as a community center and safe space for families, writers, and kids.

Her vision for activism remains deeply rooted in the community, with BLK + BRWN serving as a welcoming space where minorities can feel comfortable, enjoy events like monthly yoga sessions and movie nights, and, most importantly, ensure that Black and Brown voices are heard and supported, she said.

“Everyone has a duty to do things that make their activism realistic in their everyday life,” said Smith. “I think Black bookstores and Black churches have something in common because they’ve always been the epicenter for organization and for movement culture.”

