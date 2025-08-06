Wyandotte County voters chose 2 women to run for mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. See primary results

Wyandotte County is one step closer to selecting its next mayor/CEO and several commissioners.

Voters cast their ballots in the primary election for seven different elected positions on Aug. 5. The top two vote-getting candidates for each will face off in the general election on Nov. 4.

The Beacon has been following five of those elections. First is the mayor/CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Whoever wins the general election in November will replace Tyrone Garner, who decided last year not to run for reelection.

The other four are positions on the Unified Government’s Board of Commissioners, which has served as the primary governing body for the city and county since they merged in 1997. (Chuck Stites is running unopposed in District 7, which includes Bonner Springs and Edwardsville.)

Below, find the unofficial Wyandotte County election results.

Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government

The two candidates who received the most votes are:



Rose Mulvany Henry, with 3,619 votes or 31%

Christal Watson, with 3,031 votes or 26%

The other four candidates have been eliminated, and Mulvany Henry and Watson will face off in the November general election.

Unified Government Board of Commissioners

At-Large District 2

This is an at-large election, meaning that all Wyandotte County voters will have a say in this race.

The two candidates who received the most votes are:

Andrew Kump, with 1,354 votes or 33%

Philip Lopez, with 1,163 votes or 29%

The other three candidates have been eliminated, and Kump and Lopez will face off in the November general election.

District 1

This district covers northeastern Wyandotte County.

The two candidates who received the most votes are:

Jermaine Howard, with 462 votes or 35%

Lisa Walker Yeager, with 301 votes or 23%

The other three candidates have been eliminated, and Howard and Walker Yeager will face off in the November general election. Walker Yeager is also running for a seat on the Board of Public Utilities.

District 5

This district covers northwestern Wyandotte County.

The two candidates who received the most votes are:

Carlos Pacheco III, with 1,930 votes or 56%

LaVert A. Murray, with 762 votes or 22%

The third candidate was eliminated. Pacheco and Murray will face off in the November general election.

District 8

This district covers north-central Wyandotte County.

The two candidates who received the most votes are:

Andrew Davis, with 616 votes or 40%

Jacob Handy, with 393 votes or 25%

The other two candidates have been eliminated, and Davis and Handy will face off in the November general election.

Other elections

In addition, voters in Wyandotte County selected candidates for sheriff and the first at-large position on the Board of Public Utilities.

The two sheriff candidates who received the most votes are:

Daniel Soptic, with 6,451 votes or 57%

Celisha Towers, with 2,473 votes or 22%

The two BPU candidates who received the most votes are:

Lisa Walker Yeager, with 3,841 votes or 39%

Gary Bradley-Lopez, with 2,336 votes or 24%

