With ‘music as a bond,’ these Kansas women celebrate American independence

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Each year since 1892, descendants of Revolutionary War patriots convene in Washington, D.C. to celebrate historic preservation, patriotism, education and service to the United States. And for years, Kansas pianist Denise McNickle Bullock has been a part of that celebration.

Bullock, who is also a current State Regent for the Kansas Society of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), has performed and coordinated the music during DAR’s annual Continental Congress. Having studied piano since the age of 4, and been a DAR member since 1982, she first got involved in the musical side of DAR in 2009 for the Kansas State Conference. She joined the Congress Music Committee in 2015 and served as Congress Music Chair from 2019-2022.

This year, as the country prepares to celebrate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the DAR held their 135th annual conference at the DAR National Headquarters, which includes Constitution Hall, the oldest and largest concert hall in the country’s capital city.

Music was an integral part of the Revolution, rallying support, instilling patriotic (or rebellious) furor, and helping connect the colonial upstarts who dared to challenge British rule. Music continues to be an essential element of patriotic displays, whether performances of the National Anthem, traditional marches from military ensembles, or Tony Award-winning musicals (1969’s 1776 and 2016’s Hamilton) igniting interest in Revolutionary War figures and events, to name a few.

At DAR events, “There is music playing as a prelude to all business meetings and evening ceremonies,” said Bullock. Military bands, DAR members, and guest artists perform during the conference, too.

Erika Nizborski / NSDAR A United States Marine ensemble performs at the 135th Continental Congress in Washington D.C., June 2026

She’s worked with members from all over the country and overseas. With Daughters ranging from 18 years old to 90+, the musical styles presented include a little of everything: patriotic music, big band jazz, vocal soloists, choir, musicals, pop and more.

There are many trained musicians in the DAR ranks. An All-American Chorus, consisting of volunteer DAR members, performs during the annual Education Awards Ceremony. “That repertoire always includes patriotic selections, pieces which match to commemorative events and anniversaries (i.e. women’s suffrage) with a popular piece from musicals and/or pop music.”

Bullock served as chorus accompanist for three DAR administrations. “To see women from all over the country come together with music as a bond, rehearse three afternoons and then perform together as a polished choral unit to entertain over 3,000 Daughters, was something I will always remember,” she says.

“To see women from all over the country come together with music as a bond, rehearse three afternoons and then perform together as a polished choral unit to entertain over 3,000 Daughters, was something I will always remember,” Denise McNickle Bullock

Constitutional Hall hosts events year round. This year, the concert DAR Celebrates America 250! A Salute to Women Veterans featured vocalist Patti LaBelle in April, and Constitution Hall opened its doors to a Sing Democracy 250! event in June. During December, the annual Holiday Open House will include public piano music performances.

Infamously, in 1939, DAR denied vocalist Marian Anderson a performance at Constitution Hall due to racist policies, but since then has worked to honor her legacy and instill non-discriminatory practices. Anderson, following her famous performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, performed in Constitutional Hall on numerous occasions between 1943 and 1964.

The DAR National Headquarters also includes the DAR Museum, which has documents and artifacts from the Revolutionary Era, including an 18th century barrel organ with period music preserved on cylinders and an 1809 Broadwood and Son grand piano .

Bullock, whose administration as Kansas State Regent runs from 2025-2028, includes music with every state meeting of the Kansas Society DAR. Her administration’s theme is “Serving in Harmony, With Each Other, Our History, and Our Land,” a nod to how music has played a part in her DAR service.

And she’s still performing. When former DAR President General Pamela Wright visited Kansas, Bullock and three other Kansas Society pianists performed a two-piano, four hands arrangement of “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

With historic preservation, education, and patriotism, each DAR chapter (there are 3000 chapters across the world, with about 14 in the Kansas City region) also contributes to community service, sisterhood, and veteran support. According to the DAR website, membership is “open to any woman above the age of 18 regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove this lineage” to a Revolutionary patriot.

Contributor Libby Hanssen, a descendent of patriot John Shattuck Sr., is a member of the Tomahawk Chapter of Kansas Society DAR.