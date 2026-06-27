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Celebrate July 4th in Kansas City with fireworks shows, community parades and festivals

KCUR | By Kelly Bunch
Published June 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Vibrant fireworks displays are a staple of Independence Day celebrations and combine
Carlos Moreno KCUR 89.3
Vibrant fireworks displays are a staple of Independence Day celebrations and have been used to dazzle and entertain for centuries.

For America's 250th anniversary, Independence Day celebrations stretch well beyond the July 4th weekend. From the annual picnic and fireworks show at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, to the parade and Freedom Run in Lenexa, Kansas City has plenty of options for celebrating.

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Kansas City loves celebrating the Fourth of July each year, but this one is extra special due to America's semiquincentennial — the 250th anniversary of our nation's independence.

Fun fact: The Continental Congress actually voted to declare independence on July 2, 1776, and John Adams believed that should be the day of celebration. However, the Declaration of Independence wasn't formally adopted until July 4, 1776.

July 4th has long been commemorated with fireworks and camaraderie, but it didn't become a paid national holiday until 1938. Now, we can look forward to American traditions like pyrotechnic displays, hot dogs, and the Star-Spangled Banner.

Read on to learn how Kansas City is celebrating Independence Day for the 250th (and check out our guide to other summer events here).

Three teens pose for a photo.
Arts & Life
Kansas City's best summer events 2026: Your guide to festivals, fairs and concerts
Kelly Bunch

Parades and festivals for the whole family

Students in a marching band at Community Days Parade
City of Lenexa
Lenexa's Community Days Parade is hosted in Old Town Lenexa each July 4.

VillageFest 2026

July 4 from 7:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Prairie Village Municipal Campus. A beloved annual event, the day kicks off with a pie-baking contest before moving into a children's parade at 11:15 a.m. Children can decorate their bikes and wagons to parade down Mission Road — no registration necessary.

Activities include inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, bubble guy, face/hair painting, and live performances by Mr. Stinky Feet and the Hiccups (10 a.m.), MultiPhonic (11 a.m.), and Sterling Silver Sound DJ. Bring a reusable water bottle and blankets or lawn chairs.

Celebrating the Fourth at the Farm

Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead hosts this event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4. Wear your red, white, and blue to enjoy games, flag etiquette in the old schoolhouse, a cake walk, and sidewalk chalk. All activities are included with regular admission. Tickets are $5 per person for ages 3 and older; children 2 and under are free.

Community Days Parade

Lenexa draws thousands every year for the Community Days Parade on July 4 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. in Old Town Lenexa. The parade route starts at Park Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive, winding to Pflumm Road and 95th Street. With prizes for Best of Show, Best Float, and Best Community Group, you're sure to see some creative displays. Watch the event page for more details.

Learn about America's rich history

A museum guide speaks with visitors
Wornall/Majors House Museums

Leavenworth Buffalo Bill Wild West & Military History Festival

History buffs unite from June 20-27 at the Riverfront Community Center in Leavenworth, Kansas. This free, family-friendly festival explores Leavenworth's rich military and frontier history through art shows, trivia, music, a cook-out, a U.S. military vehicle display, and more.

Wornall Majors House Museums — Drop-In History

The Wornall Majors House Museums, in partnership with the Missouri Humanities Council, is honoring our country's 250th anniversary by exploring Missouri's role in U.S. history with free, educational events. Don't miss the remaining events:

  • Frontier Life in Missouri — 10 a.m.–4 p.m., July 18, Alexander Majors House Museum
  • Border War in Missouri — Aug. 13
  • Civil War in Missouri — Nov. 11

Lace up your sneakers

Marathon Runners at an event
City of Lenexa
Lenexa's Freedom Run starts off July 4 morning with a jog through Old Town.

Lenexa Freedom Run

If your idea of a celebration is running through town, join more than 1,600 participants in Old Town Lenexa on July 4 from 7-9 a.m. for the Lenexa Freedom Run. The event has USATF-certified 5K and 10K routes available. Registration fees are $38 through July 2, and $45 on July 3-4. A t-shirt is included with registration.

Four on the Fourth

Four on the Fourth, a four-mile or four-kilometer run primarily on Ward Parkway, is a great way to start your day at 7:30 a.m. on July 4. Patriotic outfits are highly encouraged for this community run that includes a 0.12-mile “little firecracker” race for kids. Prices go up as we get closer to the event. Check the registration page for current pricing.

And of course… fireworks!

Families celebrating a fireworks show
City of Overland Park
Overland Park’s Star Spangled Spectacular on July 4 has live music and entertainment at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park.

Stars and Stripes Picnic

Kansas City is offering two ways to enjoy fireworks through its annual Stars and Stripes Picnic on July 4 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Attendees can experience the fun from inside the FIFA Fan Festival (free pass required to enter) or as a more relaxed experience in Penn Valley Park (free).

The FIFA Fan Festival opens at 11 a.m., and the Penn Valley Park vendors will open at 3 p.m. Performances by Lost Wax and DJ Ashton Martin will begin at 6:45 p.m, and a spectacular fireworks show will start at 9:40 p.m.

Bonner Blast 2026

Bonner Blast 2026 is celebrating a couple days early on July 2 (6-10 p.m.) at Centennial Park in downtown Bonner Springs. Fast Times will play ‘80s tunes while food trucks and fireworks add to the excitement. Show organizers recommend enjoying the festival and then driving to “higher ground” to enjoy the fireworks, starting at 9:45 p.m.

Liberty Fest

Liberty Fest is also enjoying an early celebration on July 3 (6-10 p.m.). Free face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon artists, inflatables, food trucks, and more are available. Lost Wax, a mashup party band, will play from 8-10 p.m., and fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Advance parking passes ($10 per car) are required for anyone planning to park. You can purchase passes online through June 26.

Fireworks laws differ from state to state. Some cities even have their own sets of rules.
Carlos Moreno KCUR 89.3 FM
Liberty, Gladstone, Overland Park and other Kansas City suburbs have their own fireworks shows on July 4.

Gladstone Freedom Fest

The Gladstone Freedom Fest, on July 4 (11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.), is a full day of free, family-friendly entertainment and live music, including a headlining show by Montgomery Gentry. Check out the food trucks, beer garden, bounce houses, ice cream contests, and fireworks for a day of fun. Parking is available in the East Park of Happy Rock Park and at Maple Woods Community College. A free shuttle will be running to and from the event throughout the day.

Overland Park's Star Spangled Spectacular

Overland Park’s Star Spangled Spectacular is an evening filled with live music and entertainment at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park on July 4. The music lineup includes Emma Jo (5 p.m.), Flat Susans (6 p.m.), Stolen Winnebagos (7 p.m.), Summer Breeze (8:15 p.m.), and David Williamson performing the National Anthem directly before the fireworks at 9:55 p.m.

All Corporate Woods parking lots are available for parking. Dogs are welcome if leashed. Bring blankets, chairs, food, water, and coolers, but no alcohol or pop-up tents.

Parkville Fourth of July Celebration

Start July 4th early at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast by the American Legion Parkville. At 10 a.m., head to First Street and Main Street to sit in the grandstand for the community parade. Free family activities will be available after the parade at the baseball field south of the city parking lot.

The Parkville Symphonic Band will present a patriotic concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel (Park University Campus). You won’t want to miss the Falcon Skydiving show at 8:45 p.m. before a celebratory fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. over the Missouri River. Free shuttle service will be provided from 6-10 p.m. from South Platte YMCA.

Olathe fireworks

Olathe will host a July 4 fireworks display at College Boulevard Activity Center starting at 9:45 p.m. You can enjoy music timed with the fireworks by downloading the Pyrocase App (enter code: RNU4).

Freedom Fest — Junction City

Looking for a summer road trip? Just two hours to our west, Junction City will host Freedom Fest, a five-day extravaganza (July 1-5) headquartered in the town’s Heritage Park. Events include a carnival, a bike, car, and truck show, live entertainment, a freedom parade, a veterans ceremony, a freedom run, and fireworks (10 p.m. on July 4).
Tags
Arts & Life Fourth of JulyKansas Cityfireworkssummeroutdoor recreation
Kelly Bunch
Kelly Bunch is a communicator, creative builder, and lifelong learner with a career that bridges product management, marketing, writing, and community building. Her work has been featured in Thrive Global, Made in KC Explore, KC Options Magazine, The Mississippi Times, and more. When she’s not writing, you can find her traveling, sailing, reading, volunteering, or having full conversations with her dog. You can connect with her on Instagram or Substack.
See stories by Kelly Bunch
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