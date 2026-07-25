Quilting is growing around Kansas City. Here's where to take learn and find your community

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

With so much of our lives in the digital world now, more people are yearning for analog activities and lifestyles where they can avoid screens. Luckily, Kansas City is a wonderland of hobbies just waiting to be discovered.

Quilting, part of a rise of "granny core" hobbies, is well poised to grow and gain new fans in younger generations. And it's certainly growing: What was a $695 million market in 2024 is projected to reach $1.15 billion in 2030.

The practice of quilting dates back as far as ancient Egypt, and also traces back to China, North Africa, and the Middle East. Early quilting was primarily functional, while decorative quilting emerged in the 14th century. In early colonial America, quilting became popular for warmth and social interaction. "Quilting bees" were social gatherings where women would work through the laborious process of quiltmaking and enjoy one another's company.

While these traditions were often passed down through generations, from grandparents to parents to children, you don't need a familial lineage to learn quilting today. Local shops and YouTube tutorials are easily accessible for anyone honing their craft.

Here's where to learn about quilting, and go practice with some new friends, in the Kansas City region.

Learn to sew and quilt

KC Maker Studio & Fabrics is a one-stop shop for anything you need to make a quilt, including a fabric shop, sewing classes, and longarm quilting services and machines. The longarm machine is what binds the top layer, the batting (middle layer), and backing of the quilt together to create a finished product.

Browse classes to find the right fit for you.

Where: 5331 Johnson Drive, Mission, Kansas

The Sewing Labs empowers individuals through textile skills, sewing classes, and art therapy. The non-profit organization is committed to sustainability and diverts thousands of pounds of fabric and sewing machines from the landfill each year by repurposing them for learning.

Classes are offered seven days a week, including sessions to learn how to use the organization's two longarm quilting machines lovingly named Lucy and Ethel. The base fee is $75 for two hours to use the machines ($30 for each additional hour).

Robin Beck, quilting operations coordinator at The Sewing Labs, is always looking for ways to engage younger people. "We are one of the best kept sewing secrets in Kansas City," she said. "And we're trying to change that."

Where: 526 Campbell St., Kansas City, Missouri

Want more places to learn a new hobby? Check out our previous Adventure! about knitting, sewing and needlecraft around Kansas City.

Missouri Quilt Museum

Missouri Quilt Museum Inside the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton.

The Missouri Quilt Museum shares the rich history of quilting with its visitors in Hamilton, Missouri. The museum holds antique and vintage collections of quilts and sewing machines, in addition to modern-day creations.

Timed entry can be scheduled online. Individual tickets are $10 for adults, $8 per person for a group of 15+ people, and $3 for children.

Each year, the museum hosts the Airing of the Quilts weekend to pay homage to the tradition of literally "airing" out quilts outdoors to remove dust and buildup from the winter months. This annual event showcases more than 1,000 quilts throughout Hamilton in both indoor and outdoor display areas.

This is your chance to see beautiful craftsmanship on display. Tickets to the event are $15 or free with a museum membership (starting at $50).

Where: 300 E Bird St., Hamilton, Missouri

Quilt Capital of Kansas

Lumberyard Arts Center The Lumberyard Arts Center in Baldwin City, Kansas, is one of the establishments keeping the city's title as Quilt Capital.

Less than an hour southwest of Kansas City is a small town officially designated as the "Quilt Capital of Kansas." Baldwin City was bestowed the honorable title on Feb. 14, 2019, with the passing of Kansas State Resolution No. 1711.

The distinction recognizes the quilting community that has thrived in Baldwin City for decades. Not only does the town host the oldest annual quilt show (more details below), it also has a cottage industry for quilt making and sales. Baldwin City's relationship with its international sister city of Riviersonderend, South Africa, focuses on the exchange of quilts.

Baldwin City is also home to Quilter's Paradise, owned by a fourth generation quilter and one of the premier quilting shops in the state. Stop by to browse supplies and chat with expert quilters.Where: 713 8th St., Baldwin City, Kansas

The Lumberyard Arts Center, in partnership with Quilter's Paradise, hosts classes as part of the Quilt Capital of Kansas program. Participants can learn about quilting and other textile arts from experienced teachers. Current class offerings range from $20-65.

Where: 718 High St., Baldwin City, Kansas

Quilting festivals and events

Original Sewing and Quilt Expo The Original Sewing & Quilt Expo is at the Overland Park Convention Center from August 6-8, 2026.

The Original Sewing & Quilt Expo is coming to the Overland Park Convention Center from August 6-8. This nationally-traveling event will offer classes, workshops, presentations, a quilt contest, and a substantial vendor marketplace.

Tickets are on sale now. One-day admission is $10 online or $15 at the door. Classes start at $34 per session. Value packages are available.

Where: 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas

The Quilters Guild of Greater Kansas City is hosting One Big Block Party on Aug. 14-15 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) at First Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Missouri. More than 100 quilts will be on display as you enjoy vendors, raffles, door prizes, and a bake sale.

Admission is $5. Follow Quilters Guild of GKC on Facebook for updates on the event.

Where: 11811 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Mark your calendar for the Northland Needlers Quilt Show on Sept. 18 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sept. 19 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) at Hillside Christian Church. Tickets are $5 for one day or $7 for both days. The show will include quilt displays, a silent auction, quilt raffles, and vendors. Raffle tickets are $1 for a single ticket, $5 for six tickets, and $20 for 24.

All proceeds go to support the Northland Quilters Guild and its charitable efforts. If you visit and love what you see, you can join the Northland Quilters Guild by purchasing a $20 membership.

Where: 900 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, Missouri

The 54th Annual Quilt Show will be on display at Baldwin City's Maple Leaf Festival. This year's quilt show is Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Intermediate Center. Demonstrations, vendors, and a raffle drawing will be available.

Where: 100 Bullpup Drive, Baldwin City, Kansas

The Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival is held every two years. Unfortunately, we're in an off year. Mark your calendar for June 16-18, 2027, to experience one of the most vibrant quilt festivals in the area. The show will be hosted at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Where: 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas

Join a quilting guild

Quilters Guild of Greater Kansas City The Quilters Guild of Greater Kansas City is just one of dozens of quilting clubs and guilds around the metro.

Quilting guilds are usually non-profit organizations intended to celebrate and preserve the craft of quilting. Joining a guild is a great way to build your community and expand your skills. Members often enjoy in-person or virtual quilting sessions, social events, workshops, and friendships with fellow quilters.

Here are a few Kansas City-area guilds you may want to check out:

Check out this longer list for more options.