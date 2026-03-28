Kansas City's public libraries have even more to offer than books. Here's where to start

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Libraries are an incredible resource for a thriving community, and they are open to every single one of us. Regardless of our age, background, income, or status, public libraries welcome patrons with open arms to serve their communities.

The Kansas City area has no shortage of libraries, and it’s not just books that they offer — you can also find an entire world of additional resources and unique activities.

Kansas City area libraries include:

Here’s just a sample of what these libraries are offering to people around the metro. And if you’re looking for additional resources, check out KCUR’s previous Adventure detailing the area’s specialized libraries .

Get a workout in

Kansas City Public Library A workout class at the Waldo branch of the Kansas City Public Library

Struggling to justify that expensive gym membership? Many of our local libraries offer exercise classes.

North Kansas City Public Library currently offers mat yoga classes on Tuesdays and chair yoga classes on Wednesdays. Programming may change throughout the year, so check the NKCPL health & wellness calendar before you go.

NickiFit , a certified personal training and group instruction business led by Nicki Jones, offers programs through the Kansas City Public Library. HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes are offered at the Lucile H. Bluford Branch, MixxedFit classes, focused on dance and toning, are available at the Waldo and Bluford branches, and various yoga classes are offered at the North-East and Irene H. Ruiz branches. Yoga mats are provided, and no RSVP is needed.

Check the online calendar to find the right class for you.

Craft your heart out

Johnson County Library Johnson County Library's MakerSpace is one of a few in the region with 3D printers and other tools to use.

Olathe Public Library and Johnson County Library both offer spaces and tools to allow your creativity to run wild. Whether you’re dreaming of a handmade quilt or an oversized vinyl banner for your business, you can bring your ideas to life with the tools available in these spaces.

The Johnson County Library Black and Veatch MakerSpace includes 3D printers, a laser cutter and engraver, a vinyl cutter and heat press, computers and software, electronics, an embroidery machine, a risograph, a serger and sewing machine, and a CNC router. They also lend out Maker Kits , such as a soldering kit and a sound production kit, that can be checked out for use at home. Equipment must be reserved, and tutorials are available for all equipment.

The Olathe Public Library Makerspace includes 3D printing, a dye sublimation printer, a computer-controlled embroidery machine, a heat press, a large-format printer and vinyl cutter, a smaller vinyl cutter, a laser engraving and cutting machine, a sewing machine and serger, and a recording studio. Fees are associated with the use of some materials.

Catch a movie in The Vault

Kelly Bunch / KCUR The Durwood Film Vault, a former bank safe, offers free movies at the Kansas City Public Library's Central Branch.

The Central Branch of the Kansas City Public Library is housed in the former First National Bank building in downtown Kansas City. The safe deposit vault of the historic 1906 building is still utilized today — not for money, but for movies.

At 2 p.m. most days, the 28-seat Durwood Film Vault opens its doors to patrons ready to soak up the silver screen. There is a wide range of films, including R-rated showings limited to those 18 years of age and older.

Saturday movies are selected for a younger audience and are exclusively open to children and families. Check the Central Cinema calendar before you go to make sure the movie is appropriate for your attendees: upcoming offerings include "Jennifer's Body" on Sunday, March 26 (with a discussion for Women's History Month), and "I Saw the TV Glow" on Tuesday, March 31. The April movie calendar is scheduled to be released soon.

All showings are free, and no registration or RSVP is required. Seating for 2:00 pm films starts at 1:45 pm and is first come first served. Make sure to grab a snack before or after the movie, because no food or drinks are allowed inside the theater.

Show off your green thumb

Kansas City Public Library Grab a plant cutting at the Propagation Station at the Kansas City Public Library Central Branch.

This time of year, my mind wanders to planting a garden and scheming about how I can spend more time outside. The Ruiz Branch of the Kansas City Public Library and the Mr. & Mrs. F.L. Schlagle Library and Environmental Learning Center (Kansas City, Kansas) both offer seed libraries that include free flower and vegetable seeds.

Community members can check out seeds with a valid library card at either location. The Ruiz branch also offers free classes on gardening topics, including composting, beekeeping, and seed saving.

If you’re more of an indoor lover, stop by KCPL’s Central Branch to visit the beloved Propagation Station. Located directly behind the circulation desk on the main level, this allows patrons to take cuttings of various plants to grow on their own. Donations are also accepted if you have plant cuttings you’re willing to share. The types of plants vary over time, but common offerings include syngonium, pothos, jade plants, and spider plants.

The guidelines are simple: Please ask staff to assist you, and leave some cuttings for others.

Discover your family history

Kelly Bunch / KCUR The Johnson County Library offers geneaology services like several other libraries in the regin.

Researching family history can foster a stronger sense of personal identity, provide a deeper understanding of traditions and culture, give context on health issues, and provide endless opportunities for learning. We’re lucky to have three public libraries with dedicated genealogy services in the Kansas City area.

The Johnson County Genealogical Society and Johnson County Library have partnered since 1972 to offer a substantial collection of genealogical history. Reference books, obituaries, community histories, map collections, and more are available at the Central Resource Library. JCGS volunteers are onsite Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to help guide your research.

Mid-Continent Public Library’s Midwest Genealogy Center in Lee’s Summit provides physical and digital genealogy collections along with extensive educational programming . The Tell Me a Story Oral History Program allows individuals to record and preserve stories and history from Kansas City area residents. Many interesting stories are available for online listening.

Kansas City Kansas Public Library’s genealogy resources offer print resources at the Main Library and additional resources online, including Kansas and Missouri local newspapers and several genealogy services. KCKPL offers drop-in sessions with a Kansas collection librarian on Tuesdays from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. No appointments are required.

Do you have old photos and home videos stuffed in a closet or attic? Dig them out! Johnson County Library, Mid-Continent Public Library, and Kansas City Kansas Public Library each provide a memory lab for patrons to digitize their analog memories.

The labs include technology to scan documents and photos, digitize 8mm and Super 8 films, digitize audio cassette tapes and VHS tapes, and record audio histories. Reservations can be made online.

Start a business

Kelly Bunch / KCUR Mid-Continent Public Library's Square One small business center.

Starting your own business is exciting, but it can also be a challenge. Where should you start? How do you do market research? The list of questions can be overwhelming.

Mid-Continent Public Library’s Square One Small Business Center at the Colbern Branch supports local entrepreneurs with business tools, educational seminars, one-on-one learning sessions with business specialists , and more. You’ll leave feeling armed with knowledge and inspired to take the next step.

If your startup specializes in food, the MCPL Green Hills Branch offers commercial kitchen rentals as part of its Culinary Incubator Program. The kitchens include a six-burner range top, conventional oven, convection ovens, a steam kettle, mixers, coolers, freezers, prep tables, and dry storage.

Love food, but not ready to start a business? The kitchens also include a teaching kitchen and a vast offering of culinary classes , ranging from knife skills to featured recipes, that are open to all.

Fill your life with music

Kelly Bunch / KCUR A grand piano in Kirk Hall at Kansas City Public Library's Central Branch can be played by anyone, but must be unlocked.

Start a band, create an album, or even record a podcast in The Studio , Olathe Public Library’s audio visual studio. Not only will you find recording equipment, but you’ll also have access to musical instruments (electric bass, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, ukulele, keyboard, and drum kit) and a green screen for recording. The Studio is open Monday through Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are required.