Kansas City kids can get free or low-cost music and dance lessons. Here's where.

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Supporting the growth of the next generation of performing artists is an endeavor for the whole community. Many area arts organizations generate exceptional educational and performance opportunities, but hiring teachers, booking performance venues, and providing for regular classes and rehearsals come with a cost. Fortunately, many organizations have financial assistance available, funded by Kansas City’s robust community of supporters and donors who value a local ecosystem of encouraged excellence.

Here are some of the performing ensembles, educational opportunities, and dance organizations that offer scholarships, tuition assistance, and reduced fees for area youth.

Ensembles

KCGC Founded in 2006, the Kansas City Girls Choir strives to “be a haven for young women to develop and hone skills that reach far beyond music.”

While many school systems include band, orchestra, choir, and jazz band programs in their curricula, talented young musicians often seek out extracurricular opportunities to build their skills, meet peer-musicians from around the region, and find performing opportunities throughout the community. Likewise, students who are home-schooled or attend schools that don’t provide in-school music training can find opportunities to play in ensembles and connect with musicians in their community.

Youth Symphony of Kansas City has provided tuition assistance since it was founded in 1958. Awarded based on financial need, “tuition assistance enables student musicians to participate in YSKC when they might not otherwise have the opportunity,” says executive director Reachel Beichley.

Along with performing concerts in Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and Midwest Trust Center, YSKC members work with area professionals in ensemble rehearsal, sectionals, and chamber music coaching, and have opportunities for leadership development. “Tuition assistance ensures there are no financial barriers to the opportunities provided by YSKC for all area student musicians,” Beichley.

Kansas City Boys Choir and Kansas City Girls Choir —which have performed in stages around the city and country—were created to provide opportunities for musical excellence across the socioeconomic spectrum. KCBC was founded in 1995 by Ah’Lee Robinson and, following the success of the boys’ chorus, KCGC was founded in 2006. On their giving page , donors can specify that their contribution goes directly to scholarships. They also host fundraisers to help with costs, including the Flippin’ Flapjack Fundraiser on September 29.

Classes and lessons

Scout Tufankjian / Arts As Mentorship Arts As Mentorship students receive resources and equipment to “to lift their voices and write their own stories.”

One-on-one lessons and specialized instruction allow learners to move from beginner to competent to excellent.

“We believe all children should be able to access intensive, quality music instruction, no matter their families' resources.” - Wendy Baird, program director of Music/Arts Institute, in Independence, Missouri

At Music/Arts Institute nearly half of students receive financial assistance. “The economy has hit many of our Eastern Jackson County families hard,” says Baird. “When that happens, extras are often the first thing to have to go. We know it's been harder this year because for the first time, our scholarship needs are bigger than what we have available to give,” she says. “To counter that, we are working hard to raise more money so we don't have to turn anyone away.”

They also offer the George Caleb Bingham (GCB) Academy during the summer, a free fine arts program for high school students, in partnership with the Independence School District, which includes workshops, training, and field trips.

Art As Mentorship was founded in 2017 by Enrique Chi, of Making Movies. The organization’s goal is to empower “young people to write their own success stories,” with song-writing classes through their Rebel Song Academy, plus experience with recording and live performance. They don’t offer scholarships, says Gabrielle Stanley, because the program is 100% free. Stanley is festival manager of the organization’s annual Celebrate AMERI’KANA Music and Arts Festival .

Similarly, Harmony KC is tuition-free, serving the community through the Northeast Community Center in the Historic Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City, designed primarily for students in the Kansas City Public School system. Instruments and lessons are also free for enrolled students ages 8-18. Launched in 2015, the program also supports mental health and academic achievement.

Base School of Music offers private music lessons in Kansas City’s urban core, at the Zhou B. Art Center. One-on-one lessons are integral to a young instrumentalist’s development, but weekly lessons can be prohibitively expensive for some families. BAM has tiered pricing for weekly lessons , and donors can “sponsor a lesson” to help more talented students receive the instruction they need.

Dance

KCYA Kansas City Young Audiences provides scholarship opportunities to each of its class sessions for students 17 years of age and younger.

Of course, the performing arts extend beyond just music. The Kansas City region has a strong dance ecosystem that begins with the youngest dancers.

Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey (KCFAA) was founded as a second home to the world famous Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1984 and has fostered dance education in Kansas City ever since. Though classes are free, there is a $60 registration fee, but families can submit a waiver for the registration fee.

Kansas City Young Audiences in Midtown Kansas City offers a variety of performing arts classes and camps, including dance for pre-K through high school, and has a limited number of partial scholarships available each session, awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.

Kansas City Ballet School offers merit-based scholarships and need-based financial aid for classes. KCB also has the R.O.A.D. (Reach Out and Dance) program, bringing dance education to third graders in Kansas City Public Schools and Turner Unified Schools each year. Select students are invited to the R.O.A.D. Scholarship Program to continue their dance education.

Additional resources

Looking for a program near you?

Here are additional organizations that support youth performing arts education and offer financial assistance:

For more information about applying for or supporting youth scholarships, contact the individual organization.

Does your organization offer scholarships or reduced priced arts education opportunities? Let us know by emailing classical@classicalkc.org .

Opportunities for adults

No matter the age, the performing arts can be very rewarding and help you connect with new people in the community. Even if you aren’t a young student, there are resources to continue learning and playing recreationally. Check out some of Classical KC’s previous articles about community ensembles, performing opportunities, and additional resources.