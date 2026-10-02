Kansas City can see Saturn at its brightest this weekend. Here's how to find it

Stargazers in the Kansas City area have a chance to catch one of the solar system’s most recognizable planets this weekend.

Saturn will be visible starting Friday and will hit peak viewing time when it reaches opposition Sunday, Oct. 4. That’s when Earth passes between Saturn and the Sun, bringing the planet as close as possible to Earth and making it especially bright in the sky.

To the naked eye, Saturn should be visible as a bright, yellowish point of light. But local astronomers say even a small telescope will reveal its rings.

David Young, director of the Powell Observatory in Louisburg, Kansas, says Saturn is currently positioned so it will be visible for much of the weekend, as long as the night skies are clear.

Powell Observatory will be open Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Young says Saturn will likely be one of the main targets for stargazers, along with other objects like galaxies and star clusters.

The planet’s rings are also becoming easier to see. Last year, they were nearly edge-on from Earth, making them appear very thin. Now, the tilt is increasing.

NASA / JPL-Caltech Voyager 1 was the second spacecraft to study Saturn up close. Launched Sept. 5, 1977, Voyager 1’s closest approach to Saturn was on Nov. 12, 1980, at a range of about 78,000 miles. A few days earlier, on Nov. 3, 1980, Voyager 1 took these images of Saturn and two of its moons, Tethys (above) and Dione.

Space fans can also try the Warko Observatory at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. It’s open Friday nights through October and is offering a chance to view Saturn on Friday night. Observatory director John Jezac says the observatory’s 16-inch reflector is particularly well-suited for viewing planets.

For those without a telescope, he says there’s an easy way to identify Saturn in the night sky: Look toward the east after sunset for a yellowish star that doesn’t twinkle.

“Planets don’t twinkle,” he said. “That’s Saturn.”